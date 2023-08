On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 12, Christian and Cleo start in a better place.



They’ve put some past conflicts behind them.



Now, they’re headed to visit an astrologer who has done their charts.



Cleo likes and values astrology, while Christian’s just along for the ride.



But Cleo ends up being the one who has a terrible time. There’s no good news for either of them.

1 Christian and Cleo It’s a fun and somewhat flirty morning over at the rental. Cleo and Christian are clearly in a better place as a couple. Maybe they’re past the intimacy barrier. And hopefully they’re past a place where Christian feels the need to hide aspects of their relationship that they’d previously agreed to share.

2 Be warned: this is Christian’s most relatable episode Plenty of viewers can’t imagine why Christian has made some of the choices that he’s made. These range from being so weird and evasive about sleeping with Cleo to inserting himself into a stranger’s conversation. But the lack of enthusiasm in his voice about doing the “astrology thing” today might win over some folks who share his lack of enthusiasm.

3 For Cleo, this is serious She jokes about how the astrologer might tell them that they’re incompatible and should just throw in the towel. But, for her, she’s only half-joking.

4 Christian has no interest in astrology Many people who are enthusiastic about other forms of divination share his hangups about astrology. For Cleo, however, it helps her to feel that she can categorize people and anticipate their behavior. When you struggle to understand people and their complex (and often irrational) motivations, putting them into a box can help. Some people do it with “Which Sex and the City character are you?” Many people formerly did it with Harry Potter Houses before JK Rowling decided to devote her time and energy to being this thing that she’s become. Astrology is another way of categorizing people, though it can rub people the wrong way.

5 “I feel like no Gemini likes astrology” There’s sort of a classic joke of people (me) telling friends that they don’t like astrology, and the friend saying that “oh that’s a very [star sign] thing to say.” What makes it extra funny is that someone can say that with literally any of the names, whether you’re a Candycorn or an Aquarium. Or whatever. Anyway, the discussion leads Christian do do a fairly funny Trump impression. He has a very Seth Meyers style of Trump impersonation, which hearkens back to a softer, ’80s iteration of the disgraced former president’s voice. Christian is no James Austin Johnson, but it’s a funny bit, and it makes Cleo laugh.

6 The astrologer is Cleo’s friend Christian is clearly doing this grudgingly, but he does sincerely get points for going along with it. (I’m trying to think about how much I’d love to love someone to go along with this . . . I can count the people for whom I’d do this on one hand, and I wouldn’t need all of my fingers). Point is, he clearly likes her a lot. Also, Christian is maybe not a very uptight person and is willing to dive headfirst into a new experience.

7 Evelina has bad news She tells Cleo that she and Christian are sort of inexplicably drawn towards each other, but may also always find themselves in conflict. Christian admits that some of the quasi-specific things that she mentions are starting to get to him (yeah, that’s how almost every astrology session works). But she warns that they might see each other as enemies. And she notes that Christian can be a little insensitive, while Cleo can be very sensitive.

8 Or have they already? Christian asks what sort of remedy there might be. If they were seeing a spiritualist or a medium, or a priestess or a witch, there might be some sort of spiritual or religious solution if there were bad vibes from their relationship. In this case, she says that they need to “work on together” some lessons. But she suggests that they might not ultimately stay together.