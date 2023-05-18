In the eyes and minds of some ABC viewers, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has featured one tragedy after another over the years.
In a romantic sense of this term, that is, considering how many couples who got together to close out various seasonsâ€¦ simply ended up splitting a few months later.
Sadly, however, a handful of actual tragedies has also struck Bachelor Nation.
By our count, nine men and women who have appeared on these franchises have died over the years — at far too young of an age.
We send our condolences to their families while we pay tribute to them belowâ€¦.
Bachelor Nation in Mourning: 8 Stars Who Died Too Young
