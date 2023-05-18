Bachelor Nation in Mourning: 8 Stars Who Died Too Young

In the eyes and minds of some ABC viewers, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has featured one tragedy after another over the years.

In a romantic sense of this term, that is, considering how many couples who got together to close out various seasonsâ€¦ simply ended up splitting a few months later.

Sadly, however, a handful of actual tragedies has also struck Bachelor Nation.

By our count, nine men and women who have appeared on these franchises have died over the years — at far too young of an age.

We send our condolences to their families while we pay tribute to them belowâ€¦.

1 Julien Hug briefly dated Jillian Harris on Season 5 of The Bachelorette in 2009. He took his own life in 2010, and was found dead in the woods of San Bernardino.

2 Alexa “Lex” McAllister, who briefly appeared on Jake Pavelka’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2010, died from a drug overdose in 2016. She was 31 years old.

3 Christy Caserta died at the age of 38 in October of 2018. She appeared on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor in 2011 and was eliminated on the first night. During a training class in Florida, Caserta suffered an apparent seizure, and her death was later revealed to be the result of an enlarged heart and an overactive thyroid.

4 On January 22, 2020, fans mourned the loss of another member of Bachelor Nation: former former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz. The 29-year-old, who appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, died of opioid toxicity

5 The Bachelorette contestant Eric Hill tragically died before Andi Dorfman’s season started airing in 2014. The 32-year-old was paragliding when his parachute failed.

6 Gia Allemand competed on Season 14 of The Bachelor with Jake Pavelka in 2010. Three years later, Allemand was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend, Ryan Anderson, and was taken to the hospital. After remaining in critical condition, life support was withdrawn and she subsequently died. Her death was a suicide.

7 In May of 2017, Michael Nance died at the age of 31 from “multiple drug toxicity,” with cocaine, heroin, Clonazepam and Gabapentin all found in his system. He competed on Season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he vied for Emily Maynard’s heart. Nance was eliminated during Week 4 of the competition.