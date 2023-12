It seems like tensions are mounting between Clayton’s closet mom and Anali. For now, things are quiet.



On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 10, this couple begins to realize just how different they are in some areas. Like their social lives.



Anali worries that this could be a dealbreaker. Or, maybe, an opportunity ahead of their wedding.

Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos 1 (Image Credit: TLC) It turns out that Anali has been feeling a little homesick. So, Clayton takes her to see some llamas. Now, she lived near the coast in Peru. Llamas (pretty famously) live in the mountains. So while this doesn’t make her feel like she’s “home,” it makes her feel like she’s a few hours from home. It’s a sweet gesture. And it’s only part of what he has planned.

Clayton and Anali also go out for Peruvian food 3 (Image Credit: TLC) According to Anali, Clayton would eat burgers “every day” if he could. He’s an adult with a job so he presumably could if he wanted to. Anyway, point is, she claims that he has major digestive issues. Unfortunate that she’s making this remark in the same episode where Jasmine says similar things about Gino as he gets food at the bowling alley.

Anali isn’t entirely having a good time just yet 4 (Image Credit: TLC) For whatever reason, she and Clayton either aren’t having sex right now or are pretending that they’re not having sex. Some fans believe that she’s camera shy on this issue for cultural reasons. That is something that we’ve seen on this show before. However, she wants to do more — and between Clayton’s job and what he does for fun, he’s often on his computer. The work part is, well, his job. As for video games, while we’d never suggest that someone miss daily quests or login rewards (or that they ghost their friends), hopefully he’s playing less now than he was before she came. Right?

Anali wants to meet Clayton’s friends 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Here is where a major compatibility issue comes up. Clayton’s friends are online. He lives in a one-bedroom apartment with his closet mom, but he has solid friendships that have endured for many years. They’re just online. To Anali, this is shocking. Even though the two of them met online, to her, a “best friend” has to be someone she knows in person. Simply put, it’s often hard to make new “irls” (friends who live near you) as an adult, so Clayton having online friends is very normal. But Anali wants face-to-face connection. And perhaps because she doesn’t understand why Clayton’s friendships are online, she feels that this is a red flag. (And it can be! But sometimes it just means that someone has moved as an adult and no longer lives in their hometown)

Trouble is brewing 6 (Image Credit: TLC) After dropping some hints that there’s some sort of unspoken resentment between Clayton’s mom and Anali, the concerns about socializing return. To be clear, Clayton clearly has a social life. But it’s so different from how Anali socializes that she worries that it will hurt their relationship.