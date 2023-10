Four episodes into the new season, 90 Day Fiance is introducing a new couple!



Devin is from Arkansas. Nick is from Korea. The two met in Australia, because why not?



Nick gets to introduce himself before Devin comes to visit Korea for the first time.



Their entire relationship is riding on her first interactions with his family. But so far, these two have the potential to be a fan-favorite couple.

1 Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham Season 10, Episode 4 introduces Devin Hoofman, of Arkansas, and Seungdo “Nick” Ham, from South Korea. Interestingly, we first meet Nick, rather than the American partner. He’s a handsome guy with a blend of Korean and Australian accents, as he learned English (and met Devin) during his years living in Australia. He’s a likable guy — but, despite his love for karaoke, please don’t ask him to sing.

2 He met Devin in Australia Devin is several years younger, at 24, putting these two in a similar age range to Rob and Sophie. She is from Arkansas but the two met and fell in love in Australia. Nick had never dated a white girl before, but is quick to point out the things that he loves about Devin — including her thick, athletic body. She also has a wild sense of humor.

3 Not the best nickname The two dated for a long time before Devin felt homesick and returned to the US. So she’ll be coming to Korea to meet his family. According to Nick, his parents’ approval (or lack thereof) could make or break his chances of marrying Devin. He really wants this to work. Also, he likes and specifically orders chicken feet, noting that Americans do not eat or like chicken feet. Infamously, one of the most xenophobic scenes from Chantel and Pedro’s time on 90 Day Fiance included Pedro’s family and chicken feet.

4 But the plan is to move to live with Devin The thing is that Devin lives in Searcy, Arkansas. (Is it just me, or did the producer pronounce it R-Kansas?) This is a small town of only about 20,000 people. That’s not a big place, it’s not a diverse place. Devin has been direct with him — there’s no Korean market, or apparently even any Korean restaurants. There is, she has warned him, a lot of racism and individual racists. Nick has seen racism in Australia and is dreading seeing that side of his fiancee’s hometown. But he’s going anyway … if all goes well.

5 One more thing … When he and Devin became engaged, they started the K-1 visa application process. It was, as he says, a lot of paperwork and very little romance. So Nick would like to do a real proposal, there in Korea, before the end of Devin’s short visit. Then, he says, they’ll have a real engagement. That’s such a sweet idea!