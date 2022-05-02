Ariela Weinberg Gets Wine in the Face Over Biniyam Shibre's Secret on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

90 Day Fiance Season 9, Episode 3 continued several stories while bringing on one of the franchise's most polarizing couples.

Ariela and Biniyam have Bini's paperwork and his K-1 visa, but he hasn't told his family.

Telling them at the last minute makes things worse -- especially for Ariela, who somehow ends up getting the blame (and a face full of wine).

Bilal's twisted test for Shaeeda, showing her a fake house and deducting points when she notices that something is wrong, has thus far earned her a D-.

Without knowing that she's being tested, can she still get her grade up enough to see his real house?

Emily and Kobe are looking forward to spending time together, but Kobe is eager to meet his son for the first time.

Jibri brings Miona home to meet his parents, but they just can't see eye-to-eye on when to make the move from Rapid City.

Yvette meets Mohamed at the airport, but despite their reunion being uneventful, things just feel ... odd.