Gino and Jasmine have had some wild ups and downs, but left things on a good note.



He returned to Michigan. She remained in Panama, awaiting the K-1 visa. It had already taken a strangely long time.



On the pre-Tell All finale, Jasmine reported for the K-1 visa interview.



90 minutes later, she called Gino heartbroken.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 16, Gino is back home in Michigan. He is getting his home all set up for Jasmine’s not-too-far-off arrival. Gino shows the cameras which side of the bed *might* be Jasmine’s with childlike delight. But he’s also jumping the gun a bit, and he knows it. First, Jasmine needs to do her visa interview. That’s today.

2 Gino is preparing for that, too Cousin Dana comes over. Together, they both help to decorate his house. They expect to celebrate this milestone in his relationship withJasmine. They hang up Panama’s flag all over the walls. Dana even wears a Panamanian hat. As we know, Jasmine does not always get along with Gino’s family, so this is a sweet gesture.

3 Meanwhile, in Panama An extremely anxious Jasmine prepares for her visa interview. She has her papers, her hair and makeup, her super cute outfit. She’s got this. Right?

4 Who are you and what have you done with Jasmine? Jasmine actually asks for reassurance from her sister, Zuellen, to make sure that her flashy outfit isn’t too much for her visa interview. Viewers are accustomed to Jasmine wearing much more over-the-top outfits with less insecurity. But this is different.

5 “I am so nervous” Zuellen drives Jasmine to her interview. She admits that she feels too anxious to even think. A third party who does not know her is about to decide if her relationship is legit — and if it will last.

6 90 Minutes Later … At home in Michigan, Gino receives a video call from Jasmine. It has been more than an hour and a half since Jasmine went int o begin her interview. What news does she bring?

7 “We’re never gonna be able to be together’ A sobbing Jasmine tells Gino that the two of them are basically over, though not by choice.

8 What happened? It’s not entirely clear what went wrong, exactly. But Jasmine shares that she waited for an hour and a half for her interview. But she didn’t get t have an interview. Now, she doesn’t know what comes next. She has already waited for a year and a half.

9 “What else did they tell you?” Gino is trying to be helpful, gathering information to try to figure out what he can do. But not only does Jasmine not know what might be missing — she’s simply in no state to problem-solve. Like, seriously, no state whatsoever.

10 “Why do you have the Panamanian flags?” Jasmine notices the decor behind Gino. And in the context of today’s heartbreaking disappointment, his wall decorations seem to be mocking her. Because it looks (right now) like she’s going to spend the rest of her life without Gino … in Panama.

11 She’s not having a good day Many of Jasmine’s explosive, screaming, crying fits have been entirely unreasonable. She has wept and wailed over wall paint, over requests for compromise, over simple financial realities, over Gino’s love for his family. However, this is one of those rare instances where her distress is reasonable. Not her emotional tantrum — she’s a grown woman — but the sentiment behind it. This news is devastating. Unlike most of her on-camera meltdowns, something bad is happening to her.

12 “We’re gonna get to the bottom of it.” Gino vows to figure out what went wrong and fix it. But Gino has done this before, and is seemingly at a loss. We have to wonder if he’s going to finally spring for an immigration attorney to sort this out. We were pretty solidly team “Gino is right to do the paperwork himself if he can,” but if he can’t, maybe Jasmine was right all along about hiring a professional.