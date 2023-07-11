90 Day Fiance The Other Way Premiere Introduces Unhinged Clingy Couple, Returning Fan Favorites (Recap)

Even though there is another main, full-length series running episodes on Sundays, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back. Already.
Season 4 just ended a couple of months ago. On Monday night, Season 5 premiered.
We don’t actually know why TLC is doing this to viewers. Perhaps it is an experiment.
Maybe they’re testing to see how many people will tune it for four hours of 90 Day Fiance chaos within a 26-hour time period.
From toxic codependency to MIL nightmares, the new couples offer a lot. There’s also a pair of fan-favorites in the mix.