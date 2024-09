How exactly did we get nine episodes into 90 Day Fiance Season 10 before meeting Sam and Citra?



It may just have something to do with a special condition that one overbearing outside force has imposed upon their relationship.



Viewers will barely get a chance to know them before they marry. They might need to rename these segments 2 Week Fiance.

Sam Wilson and Citra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Finally, more than halfway into Season 10, the show introduces the season’s final couple. (Seriously, what is going on with this franchise? The Other Way has been out of control this year, and this scheduling is bizarre. Even though a twist in this relationship may explain the delay) Sam is 30 and from Missouri. Citra is 26 and from West Java, Indonesia.

Sam is working double shifts 2 (Image Credit: TLC) He’s sleeping in his car a lot these days, because the lengthy commute to his “unnamed” place of work and double shifts means that a nap in his car is easier. Obviously, he works at an Amazon warehouse or distribution center. Infamously, one of the most hellish jobs in America short of working in a dollar store. Sam admits that this isn’t the career that he wanted. He then explains that he has limited options.

At 15, Sam became addicted to prescription painkillers 3 (Image Credit: TLC) The addiction to opioids dominated his life for years. It made him feel cold and distant, so he never had a real relationship. At 23, he became sober. Though he has struggled and even relapsed since then, Sam’s story is an encouraging one. It takes tremendous strength to overcome that kind of dependency — and to speak about it openly to the world.

As for Citra … 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Sam and Citra first touched base on a dating app. She made the first move, and though it wasn’t love at first DM, he found that it was easy to talk to her. A year in, and he truly opened up. Citra totally accepted him after hearing about his addiction. “I’ve never had anyone believe in me the way that she believes in me,” Sam said. Also? They’re both really into each other’s butts, it seems.

Two years in, they met 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Sam flew out to meet Citra in person. They knew each other online, but had not previously known each other face to face. Still, they forged an even stronger connection. Sam said that it was the best trip that he has taken in his life. And he knew that, even though he needed to return home, he never wanted to be truly apart from Citra again.

So he proposed 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Sam chuckles over it now. At the time, he could not afford a ring with which to propose, but he proposed to Citra anyway — dropping to one knee. (We don’t know which friend or relative held the camera for this) Despite Citra’s surprise, she said yes.

Meet Citra! 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Citra introduces herself. She says that Sam’s youthful appearance first drew her to him. And we meet her sisters, Nanda and Nafa. Nanda says that her impression of Americans in general is that they are “tall, like Ryan Gosling.” Just for the record, that very handsome actor is 6 feet tall. That’s not short but I personally would not consider that “tall.” They also have the impression that we “drink a lot of sodas” (true) and alcohol. While some Americans do and some Americans don’t, alcohol is very normal here. Not so much in Indonesia.

Time for the catch 8 (Image Credit: TLC) As much as Citra loves Sam — enough that she’s leaving her family behind to live with him — she feels nervous. She told Sam from the beginning that he will need to convert to Islam and take it seriously, or her family will want her to return to Indonesia. And that’s going to be tricky. Sam is not religious at all.

Sam lives with his father, Brian 9 (Image Credit: TLC) Growing up, Sam says that his mother and her side of the family were extremely devout Christians. It sounds like he shared a lot more that editors chose not to include just yet. Anyway, his father is not religious, but does believe in aliens. Not, like, “yes it’s extremely likely that alien life exists.” It sounds like he believes that an enlightened alien civilization is waiting in the wings to scoop up people. Or perhaps guiding humanity. That’s not super clear. Sam is not looking forward to abiding by the rules of Islam. “I hope I can do it,” he expresses. “I know there’s gonna be no wedding if I don’t convert.”