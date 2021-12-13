90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Says Usman is Her Last Chance at Love!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is back with Season 5.

On the season premiere, viewers were introduced to four of the season's seven brand-new couples.

Caleb and Alina (no, not that one) are already speeding ahead to possible fan-favorite territory, but there's a lot that could go wrong.

As the outdoorsy and spiritual American meets up with the disabled Russian band member in Turkey, they'll see if their chemistry is as good in person.

Gino and Jasmine are clearly crazy about each other, but they are both a little "out there."

While Jasmine seems to alternate between intense jealousy and extreme horniness, Gino seems to make ignoring red flags into a new art form.

Kimberly is 50 years old and thinks that her next relationship could be her "last chance" at happiness.

She is determined for that relationship to be none other than Usman Umar, but she knows that she's not the first older white American woman to cross paths with him.

Memphis had a rough childhood and had to make a lot of sacrifices to give her kids more happiness and stability than she had.

Now, she's hoping to reap the rewards of a relationship with Hamza ... but her loved ones worry that her "leap of faith" will lead downhill, fast.