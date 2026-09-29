Will Reeve Shares 'Aggressive' Testicular Cancer Journey on 'Good Morning America'

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Will Reeve, son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, wants people to know that he is “okay.”

In the same breath, he detailed his testicular cancer journey.

Like others who have disclosed cancer and other ailments on Good Morning America, he seems optimistic about the future.

This summer, however, he spent fighting for his life.

While disclosing his testicular cancer journey, Will Reeve shared footage from the hospital on ‘Good Morning America’ alongside his wife and colleagues. (Image Credit: ABC)

Will Reeve was diagnosed with testicular cancer

On Tuesday, September 29, Will Reeve disclosed his testicular cancer diagnosis on Good Morning America.

The 34-year-old was quick to reassure viewers “right off the top” that he’s okay now.

But it sounds like he spent the summer aggressively battling the disease to reach this point.

“The diagnosis was a shock and the treatments were a slog,” he acknowledged.

“Today, though, I am relieved to announce that we arrived at our destination and this cancer is in the rearview mirror,” Reeve affirmed. “But what a journey.”

In January of this year, he married Amanda Dubin.

Just four months into their happily ever after, he explained, he discovered “a hard, tender lump in my left testicle.”

He very wisely, and “at Amanda’s urging,” went in for an ultrasound.

“The imagines confirmed the unimaginable,” Reeve admitted.

Doctors discovered that he “had a mass that had to come out.”

Unfortunately, treatment had to be more aggressive than he’d hoped

In May, Will Reeve underwent an orchiectomy — the removal of the testicle in question.

What he believed to have been a “momentary frightening detour” turned out to be something bigger and scarier.

Reeve received a diagnosis of embryonal carcinoma, an aggressive form of testicular cancer that required further medical care.

His next surgery involved the removal of dozens of lymph nodes from his abdomen. Aggressive cancers can often spread using these ducts.

Reeve made the “necessary choice,” in his words, to undergo chemotherapy to further cut down his chances of cancer returning. He had numerous side-effects, but avoided losing his hair thanks to a cold-capping method.

Reeve underwent his surgeries as Memorial Sloan Kettering.

He was in the same building as his mother was when she died in 2006 after a battle with lung cancer. Dana Reeve was only 44 years old.

That was only two years after Christopher Reeve’s death at 52.

Reeve shared that he banked sperm prior to these treatments.

His hope is that he and his wife will always have the option to one day start a family via in vitro fertilization.

We are relieved to know that he is well. We hope that things stay that way.