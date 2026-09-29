Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Speaks Out: Focus on ‘3 Angels’ Who Died, Not Me

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The Lindsay Clancy murder trial may be over for now, but the drama surrounding the case is showing no signs of slowing down.

Michael Desronvil, the lone holdout juror whose refusal to change his position contributed to the mistrial earlier this month, has spoken publicly for the first time without an attorney or YouTuber acting as his intermediary.

And Desronvil has one very specific request: Stop talking about him.

Exterior view of Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial on August 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

“I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels,” Desronvil said in a video statement that aired Monday on Fox News’ Hannity.

“The ones that can’t speak for themselves, the ones that can’t defend themselves, and the ones that can’t fight the battles — and those are Cora, Dawson, and Callan.”

Cora, Dawson, and Callan were Clancy’s three children. They were killed at the family’s Massachusetts home in January 2023.

The five-week trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

According to several jurors who have spoken publicly, the panel ultimately stood at 11-1, with Desronvil maintaining that Clancy should be found guilty of murder.

Desronvil has repeatedly denied allegations that he ignored the law or possessed doubts about the prosecution’s case.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy mistrial, Michael Desronvil, has broken his silence in a video statement sent exclusively to Fox News' Sean Hannity.



"I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the… — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) September 29, 2026

“I didn’t have any doubts,” he previously said in a statement released through his representatives.

His attorney, Edward Paltzik, has also vigorously defended him, calling allegations made against his client “false” and “fabricated.”

Meanwhile, Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, has asked the court to investigate Desronvil over allegations stemming from the jury’s deliberations. Reddington has referred to him as an “obstructionist juror,” while Desronvil’s legal team has accused Clancy’s defense of unfairly targeting him.

Now, Desronvil says he would rather the conversation return to the three children at the center of the case.

“I want to thank God for my Catholic faith,” he said in his new video. “I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to love my daughter.”

“And foremost, I would like to thank everyone, every individual, that has supported me throughout this difficult situation.”

Clancy is scheduled to return to court today, as her legal team seeks to prevent a retrial and prosecutors weigh what comes next following the mistrial.

For now, however, the battle over the holdout juror appears to be far from finished.