Carrot Top 911 Call Reveals Frantic Effort to Save Comedian 'Trying to Commit Suicide'

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On September 18, Carrot Top was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt.

A number of details have since come to light, including a legal battle that he was facing.

Now, the 911 audio has been released.

This frantic, desperate call likely saved his life.

Comedian Carrot Top poses on the red carpet on December 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Joe Buglewicz/WireImage)

The Carrot Top 911 call has been released

TMZ obtained and released audio from the dramatic emergency call at the heart of Carrot Top’s hospitalization.

“I have an emergency. Someone’s trying to … trying to commit suicide,” the frantic caller tells the dispatcher.

According to the caller, she went to check on the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, at the request of one of his employees.

She found him near the pool, and described him as “awake but passing out.”

Though the caller was unable to articulate why she felt certain that Thompson had attempted suicide, she emphasized the urgency of medical intervention.

The call audio shows increasing levels of distress as it continues.

“Yeah, yeah. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. Get them on the line,” the caller urges.

The dispatcher’s focus had been on determining whether medical assistance was needed. The caller, however, seemed certain.

Eventually, the call was transferred for medical assistance.

Some emergency calls are simple — “there’s a fire” requires very little explanation. Others involve a lot of questions that could save someone from an expensive EMS bill or save someone’s life even before paramedics arrive.

What led to the alleged suicide attempt?

As we know, 61-year-old Carrot Top ended up in the hospital.

In August of this year, singer Brian Evans filed a lawsuit for $15 million against the comedian.

(Evans previously worked as an opening act for him, and they have a complex legal history dating back a couple of years.)

Within the lawsuit, he alleged that Thompson had sent him an unsolicited and sexually explicit video.

A younger man, Zachary Defazio, filed a supporting statement, accusing Thompson of catfishing him on Grindr and furnishing him with alcohol when he was only 19. He alleged that Thompson would then engage in sexual activity with him while he was intoxicated.

Defazio’s allegations against the comedian have not been proven in court.

Thompson’s attorneys have accused Evans of using the NSFW video to run an extortion campaign against Thompson.

They have also asked the court to step in to halt further legal action, pointing to the comedian’s alleged suicide attempt.

We cannot pretend to know the truth in this matter. This sounds very complex for everyone involved.

However, we are glad that Thompson survived and, whatever comes in court, we’re sure that his accusers would rather prove their cases in court than have the case end with a tragic suicide.