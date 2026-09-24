Ryan Edwards Loses Custody of Kids Following Alleged Relapse

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ryan Edwards has been down this road before.

And now, his ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards is asking a Tennessee judge to make sure their children don’t get dragged along with him.

Mackenzie has been granted temporary custody of the two children she shares with her ex after alleging that Ryan has relapsed into substance abuse.

‘Teen Mom’ villain Ryan Edwards appears in this mugshot from early 2023. He has many mugshots from his many arrests. (Photo Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a judge ordered on September 4 that the children remain in Mackenzie’s care. Ryan is still permitted to see Jagger and Stella, but those visits now come with some pretty significant restrictions.

For starters, Ryan can only see the kids at the home of his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, and those visits must be supervised by his parents. He also cannot drive or otherwise transport the children.

And Amanda Conner, Ryan’s current wife, is completely out of the equation for now.

The court order states that Amanda “shall not supervise, transport or be alone with the children.”

Mackenzie’s emergency request came after she claimed she had a “good-faith basis to believe” that Ryan had relapsed.

Her attorneys specifically alleged that Ryan had been using kratom, which they described as having stimulant and opioid-like effects.

The judge also ordered Ryan to undergo a specialized drug test involving a fingernail sample. The sample is supposed to be tested for the “longest scientifically supported lookback period.”

So yes, this is considerably more serious than the average Teen Mom custody squabble.

Mackenzie and Ryan previously agreed to a parenting plan in August 2025 that gave Mackenzie 225 days with their children and Ryan 140 days, including overnight visits.

The new restrictions don’t completely cut Ryan out of his children’s lives, however. In fact, Mackenzie’s attorneys stressed that she wants to preserve the kids’ relationships with both their father and grandparents.

“Immediate temporary relief is necessary to maintain the children in a safe and stable environment until [Ryan’s] sobriety and the safety of his household can be evaluated,” her attorneys argued.

Ryan and Mackenzie split in February 2023 after six years of marriage. Their relationship and Ryan’s long-running struggles with addiction have been documented extensively throughout the Teen Mom franchise.

And there was a time when things appeared to be looking up.

In 2024, Ryan’s previous baby mama, Maci Bookout, said he was approaching a year of sobriety and praised the progress he had made.

Now, a judge is ordering drug testing and supervised visits while Mackenzie’s allegations are evaluated.

Ryan’s attorneys have been contacted for comment, but the latest court documents make one thing clear: This Teen Mom storyline is far from over.