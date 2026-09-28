Milania Giudice Had Fentanyl In Her System Ahead of Airport Meltdown, Teresa Giudice Claims

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Teresa Giudice is shedding more light on the alarming airport incident involving her daughter.

As we previously reported, Milania Giudice posted a video in which she’s seen freaking out on her mom and telling her to “shut the f–k up” during a confrontation with airport police.

Milania quickly deleted the clip, but if she thought the drama would end there, she’s got another thing coming.

Newly released police bodycam footage from last week’s chaotic confrontation at Tampa International Airport captures Teresa making a startling claim about Milania’s recent struggles.

Teresa Giudice attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

While speaking with an officer, Teresa said that Milania had been dabbling in hard drugs.

“I just want to save your life,” Teresa can be heard telling her daughter in the footage (per Page Six).

She then tells an officer that Milania “had fentanyl in her system.”

Milania, meanwhile, appears to offer an explanation of her own.

“’Cause I was laced, I go to college,” she says, according to the footage.

The exchange appears to reference an incident that occurred before Milania was taken to a hospital and subsequently placed under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows someone to be temporarily detained for a mental health evaluation.

It is not clear from the footage exactly when the alleged fentanyl exposure occurred, whether Milania received medical treatment for it, or what she means by saying she was “laced.”

In other portions of the bodycam footage, Teresa and Milania’s older sister, Gia Giudice, are seen trying to communicate with her as police officers assist the family.

Gia reportedly tells officers that the family had hired a counselor to help Milania.

Teresa can again be heard emphasizing that she wants to protect her daughter.

“I want to save your life,” she tells Milania.

The footage comes just days after Milania’s very public meltdown at the airport.

Milania shared the original video of the confrontation, in which she repeatedly asked, “This is what we do now?”

Teresa responded by telling her daughter that she loved her, while Gia urged everyone to let Milania do what she wanted.

Milania then snapped at her mother, telling the Real Housewives of New Jersey star to “shut the f–k up.”

Police were called after Milania reportedly became separated from her family and counselor. Authorities were told she had been experiencing suicidal thoughts and a mental breakdown.

Milania’s representative later said she was “under the care of professionals” and surrounded by people who love her as she navigates an “incredibly difficult time.”

That difficult period has included her May arrest on a simple assault charge and the recent death of her childhood friend Victoria.

For now, Teresa and her family appear determined to get Milania whatever help she needs.

And judging by this latest bodycam footage, they’re taking that mission very seriously.