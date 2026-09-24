Ree Drummond’s Son Jamar Goff Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer

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Ree Drummond’s family is dealing with some very serious legal trouble.

The Pioneer Woman star’s 23-year-old foster son, Jamar Goff, was arrested in Alabama earlier this month and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to court records reviewed by TMZ, Jamar was booked into Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on September 15.

Ree Drummond speaks onstage at Hearst Magazines’ Unbound Access MagFront at Hearst Tower on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hearst)

He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault on a police officer, drug paraphernalia possession and attempting to elude an officer.

His bond was reportedly set at $37,000, and Jamar remained in custody as of the latest reports. It is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney.

According to court documents, an officer was called to the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus after receiving a report about a suspicious person.

The officer allegedly found Jamar sleeping shirtless near a fountain.

When officers woke him and asked what he was doing on campus, Jamar allegedly said he was waiting for someone to arrive and sell him “ice,” which the documents identify as another term for methamphetamine.

The situation escalated after officers allegedly discovered that Jamar had an outstanding warrant.

According to the court documents, Jamar then ran from police and eventually ended up at a nearby hospital.

It was there, authorities allege, that Jamar struck an officer with an open-handed palm strike.

Police also allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Jamar’s possession.

This is not the first time that the Drummond family has encountered legal issues. Daughter Paige Drummond was arrested for public intoxication in 2019.

For Ree, this is undoubtedly a difficult development involving someone she has publicly described as an important member of her family.

Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, welcomed Jamar into their family as a foster son in 2018, after he became close with their sons through football.

Ree eventually opened up about Jamar publicly, explaining that the family initially wanted to give him privacy while he adjusted to his new home.

By 2020, however, she said Jamar had become an “inextricable part” of the family.

Ree has also shared loving tributes to Jamar on social media over the years, including a 2023 birthday post in which she wrote about her hopes for his future.

“I can’t wait to watch his future unfold,” she wrote at the time. “I know it will be filled with good things. I love you, Jamar!!”

For now, Jamar will have to deal with the serious allegations against him as the legal process moves forward.

Ree’s representatives have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.