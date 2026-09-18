Patrick Clancy’s Second Wife to Join Him In ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, Patrick Clancy will appear on 60 Minutes this Sunday.

The ex-husband of accused killer Lindsay Clancy is expected to tell his story in full for the first time.

And he’ll be joined by his second wife, Dr. Rachel Danis.

Patrick Clancy and his second wife appear on ’60 Minutes.’ (CBS/YouTube)

As you’re likely aware, Lindsay has admitted to killing her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

But her defense team argued that she was not criminally liable for their deaths, as she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay’s trial ended in a hung jury, and the judge a mistrial after several days of deliberations. It’s unclear at this time if the case will be retried.

Patrick testified on Lindsay’s behalf, but he has since become a target of online harassment from her supporters.

Some believe he failed to properly support her as she struggled with her mental health.

Others have spread wild conspiracy theories and alleged that Patrick framed Lindsay for the children’s murders.

There is no evidence that Patrick had any involvement in his children’s deaths, and he was not at home at the time of the killings.

Lindsay has admitted to killing her children on more than one occasion.

Regardless, online conspiracy theorists and even a few public figures have accused Patrick of staging an elaborate ruse to make his ex-wife appear guilty.

60 Minutes has released only brief previews of Clancy’s interview with correspondent Ross Douthat, but it’s likely that the topic of the online hate mob will be addressed.

In one preview clip, Clancy revealed that he still speaks with his children.

“I talk to them,” Patrick said. Douthat then asked Clancy what he says to his kids.

“‘Help me.’ All the time,” Patrick replied.

Patrick married Rachel earlier this year, and the couple currently resides in Manhattan.

In a separate clip, the family physician expressed her frustration with the public perception of her husband.

“I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted,” Danis said, adding:

“I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father and supportive partner. And I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.