RC Horsch: Disappearances of 7 Women Linked to 'Erotic Author'; 5 Are Believe to Be Dead

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The disappearances of seven women who went missing over the course of a decade have now been linked to a notorious figure named Raymond “RC” Horsch.

Horsch was a well-known author and “erotic photographer” who passed away last year at the age of 82.

His so-called Philadelphia “house of horrors” was discovered by police after his son, 44-year-old Eugene Horsch, was arrested over the summer.

A mug shot of accused killer RC Horsch. (US Marshals)

Police approached an illegally parked BMW in June. Inside were Eugene and a woman carrying identification belonging to Blair Tonzelli, who had been missing since 2023 (per NBC News).

During a search of the vehicle, police found two handguns, approximately $8,000 worth of illegal drugs, and credentials falsely identifying Eugene Horsch as a federal law enforcement officer.

The arrest eventually led police to a house in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood, where they discovered more than 1 million images and videos, including footage that police say appears to show women unconscious, injured, or dead.

In addition to Tonzelli, who was 35 when she disappeared in 2023, police believe that Eugene and his father may be responsible for the disappearances of seven local women, five of whom are believed to be dead.

Amy McHale disappeared in June 2016. She had previously been married to Raymond Horsch. Her family says she was last seen at his house.

Nicole Fusaro disappeared in 2018 at age 27. Footage recovered at the Horsch home reportedly showed her unconscious and injured.

Investigators say that they discovered similar footage showing Maribel Fresses, who was 27 when she disappeared in 2018, and Gabrielle Amarando, who was 22 when she disappeared in 2012.

The elder Horsch had numerous brushes with the law over the course of his life.

In 1977, he fled to New Zealand and assumed a stolen identity after police found what they believed to be a methamphetamine lab in his home.

He later returned to the US and was captured in Florida and sentenced to three years in prison.

One video discovered at the Olney house reportedly shows a nude Horsch strangling a woman with a zip tie until she loses consciousness.

It is unknown at this time if she survived the incident.

According to NBC, police have reviewed only about 30 percent of the footage, leaving “hundreds of thousands of images and videos to be examined.”

His Wikipedia page describes Horsch as an erotic author, photographer, and filmmaker, whose work “often focused on scantily clad women in sadomasochistic settings.”

Eugene Horsch is currently being held without bail as the investigation into his activities continues.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.