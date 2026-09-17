Brad Pitt Gushes, Shares Details About Taylor Swift's 'Wedding of the Century'

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More than two months later, Brad Pitt is dishing on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Remember, the once-beloved actor was spotted drinking at the wedding before he confessed to no longer being sober.

It turns out that he has a story to tell about losing his girlfriend in the throng.

He also dubbed the nuptials “the wedding of the century.”

Brad Pitt attends the “Heart Of The Beast” Global Premiere on September 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt loved Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Brad Pitt opened up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s famous nuptials this week.

On Wednesday, September 16, he and girlfriend Ines de Ramon were at the Heart Of The Beast premiere in Franklin Tennessee.

(Yes, after everything that the world has learned about Pitt in the past 10 years, he’s still churning out films to launder his reputation. So much for “cancel culture” when it comes to powerful men, it seems.)

When Entertainment Tonight spoke to Pitt about it, he referred to the nuptials on superlative terms.

“You mean the wedding of the century?” Pitt quipped.

“Let me tell you, that was such an amazing night,” Pitt gushed about the July 3 wedding.

“I think we were there 10 hours, maybe 12,” he estimated.

Weddings have a tendency to seem to last either much more or less time than they actually take up. Sometimes, both.

“It was such — it was so thoughtful and well planned,” Pitt praised.

“And,” he added, he found the whole affair “really moving and great fun.”

He even ‘lost’ Ines de Ramon at one point

Brad Pitt did admit that the massive size of Taylor Swift’s wedding did have one downside, especially with the strict no-phone policy.

“But it was big,” he said of the event.

“And at one point, I lost [de Ramon] in the melee … on the dance floor,” Pitt described.

(A grand melee was a medieval custom in which there was mock combat during a tournament. Today, the reference survives to refer to a busy, crowded, or chaotic environment, such as a busy store on Black Friday.)

Pitt was sure to clarify that it did not take “long” to locate de Ramon, as there was “always someone” who could point him to where he needed to go.

Even before the wedding, many condemned Travis Kelce for inviting Pitt onto his podcast for an interview.

It makes sense that people are being similarly critical of Swift for allowing Pitt at her wedding.

That criticism is reasonable.

Sure, 30 years ago, Pitt was one of the most handsome and beloved men in the entertainment industry. That’s not really an excuse for ignoring the harrowing allegations against him.

Swifties have spent recent years reconciling with the fact that, though Swift is very charitable, she does not always make choices reflecting moral clarity. That’s a tough pill to swallow about anyone.