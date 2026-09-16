Patrick Clancy to Break Silence on Lindsay Clancy Mistrial on ’60 Minutes’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the weeks since Lindsay Clancy’s trial concluded with a hung jury, her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, has maintained his silence.

That will change on Sunday night when Patrick sits down with CBS’ Ross Douthat for his first interview since the trial began.

The network announced that Patrick will appear on 60 Minutes on September 20, where he will speak about his grief, his memories of his children, and the conspiracy theories that have spread online since Lindsay’s trial.

They also released a very brief teaser.

The clip shows Patrick being prepared for the interview before he sits down. An off-camera voice can be heard saying, “We’re ready? We’re good? We’re rolling.”

The screen then cuts to black with the words “Only on 60 Minutes.”

Patrick’s appearance comes just weeks after Lindsay’s highly publicized murder trial ended without a verdict.

Lindsay admitted to killing the couple’s three children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan — in their Massachusetts home in January 2023.

Her defense argued that she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

Prosecutors maintained that Lindsay was criminally responsible for the killings. After weeks of testimony, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision, resulting in a mistrial.

Patrick Clancy prepares for his ’60 Minutes’ interview. (CBS/YouTube)

Patrick was the first prosecution witness during the trial and gave emotional testimony about his children and Lindsay’s mental health struggles.

Since the mistrial, however, Patrick has also become the target of online conspiracy theories falsely alleging that he played a role in his children’s deaths.

His attorneys have repeatedly pushed back against those claims and warned that legal action could follow.

Patrick’s attorney Howard Cooper said the family had been subjected to a “relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign,” adding that Patrick ultimately wants to focus on preserving his children’s memory and supporting families dealing with perinatal mental health challenges.

The upcoming 60 Minutes interview will mark Patrick’s first extensive televised interview. Though he took the stand back in July, for many viewers, this will be the first time that they actually hear Patrick speak.

The judge in Lindsay’s trial determined that the recording of Patrick’s 911 call was too disturbing to be released publicly.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have not announced whether they intend to retry Lindsay. Her next court hearing is scheduled for September 29.

For now, viewers will have to wait until Sunday to hear what Patrick has to say. And it will likely become 60 Minutes‘ most talked-about interview in years.