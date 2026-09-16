Lena Dunham & Luis Felber Welcome Baby #1 Via Surrogate!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lena Dunham is now a mom!

Years before she married her husband, the Girls star underwent a hysterectomy.

That has not stopped them from growing their family via a gestational surrogate.

Dunham has opened up about the experience in her own, heartfelt words.

Luis Felber and Lena Dunham attend the UK Special Screening for Lena Dunhamâ€™s “Too Much” on June 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Justin Palmer/Getty Images)

Lena Dunham & Luis Felber have welcomed their first child!

On Wednesday, September 16, Lena Dunham revealed that she and husband Luis Felber are now parents.

The two welcomed a child via gestational carrier, she detailed in a Vogue op-ed, zeroing in on her bond with the surrogate.

“The feelings I thought would be there somehow weren’t: namely jealousy, that this woman could do for a child — for my child — what I could not,” she confessed.

“Carry her safely in her body, use her form to feed and house her, regulate the baby’s ever-evolving nervous system with steadiness, heart, and breath,” Dunham explained.

“Instead,” Dunham shared, “I felt a different kind of jealousy –toward said baby, for the chance to be tucked into someone who radiated such safety. I could just tell she knew how to steer an SUV in the snow.”

Dunham revealed that the gestation carrier informed her that she was pregnant — that implantation had been successful — by texting a photo of a pregnancy test.

“If I hadn’t already been lying down, I would have hit the floor, felled by a proprietary blend of shock and gratitude,” she recalled.

Dunham continued: “So now, all there was to do was wait.”

In fact, she waited longer than she had expected. Like many great people, Dunham’s daughter was born nearly two weeks past her due date.

“13 days late, in the face of a solar eclipse and a meteor shower, she announced herself,” Dunham described.

‘Hello. I’m your mama’

“I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn’t known a year ago,” Lena Dunham described.

She recalled “waiting for a glimpse of this person who I had been waiting for with something related to patience, but also none at all.”

Continuing, Dunham wrote: “I saw her face, gasping just as she did. Her eyes, wide and unfocused, taking in the light and shadow, blinking rapidly.”

She recited her first words to her baby: “Hello. I’m your mama. You look nothing like I thought you would, but exactly right. We’ve been waiting for you, do you know that? It was so nice of you to come.”

Though babies have no actual say in the matter, this is a common and very positive sentiment.

Dunham and Felber married in September of 2021.

Now, half a decade into their marriage, they have successfully expanded their family by one.

The two (and their newborn) are reportedly in the US at present.

However, they are expected to return to North London soon. That is Felber’s point of origin.

Some people have nightmare surrogates or other complications. It sounds like Dunham and Felber had much better luck.

Congratulations to them both!