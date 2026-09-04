Lindsay Clancy Judge Declares Mistrial as Jury Fails to Reach a Verdict

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We have shocking news out of Massachusetts today, as Judge William F. Sullivan has declared a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case.

After five days of deliberations, jurors informed the judge this morning that they are unable to reach a unanimous decision (via TMZ).

Clancy was accused of killing her three young children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan — at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023.

People wait on line to enter Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial on August 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

There was never much dispute over whether Clancy was responsible for the children’s deaths (except among conspiracy theorists who believe Clancy was framed). The central question throughout the trial was whether she should be held criminally responsible for her actions.

And that proved to be a massive sticking point for the jury.

Clancy’s defense argued that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis when she killed her children and subsequently attempted to take her own life.

Her attorneys maintained that the condition left her detached from reality and unable to understand the consequences of what she was doing.

Prosecutors, however, painted a very different picture.

They acknowledged that Clancy had experienced serious mental-health problems but argued that she nevertheless understood what she was doing and that the killings were intentional.

After five weeks of testimony from more than 80 witnesses and the presentation of hundreds of exhibits, the jury began deliberating, only to become increasingly divided.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, claimed that one juror was refusing to properly follow the judge’s instructions concerning reasonable doubt. At one point, Reddington argued that the jury appeared to be split 11-1 and asked the court to address the alleged holdout.

Judge Sullivan declined to remove the juror and instead instructed the panel to continue deliberating.

But apparently, there was no changing their minds.

The jury ultimately remained deadlocked, bringing the trial to a close without answering the question that has consumed true crime obsessives for years: Was Lindsay Clancy criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children?

Unfortunately for everyone involved, that question remains unanswered.

A mistrial does not mean Clancy has been acquitted. Prosecutors now face a major decision over whether to put the case on trial again.

For Clancy, who was left paralyzed after her suicide attempt, the legal battle that began more than three years ago may therefore be far from over.

And after weeks of deeply emotional testimony, the families involved are once again left waiting for an ending that did not come today.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.