Ben Saunders Cause of Death: Original 'The Voice' Winner Found Dead in Lake at 43

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality TV today.

Ben Saunders, the singer who made history as the first-ever winner of The Voice of Holland (the very first version of The Voice) has died at the age of 43.

Saunders was found dead Tuesday, September 15, at Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, a recreational lake near Arnhem in the Netherlands, according to a report from People.

He had reportedly been reported missing earlier that day.

Dutch authorities recovered a body from the lake at approximately 1:20 p.m. local time. Police have confirmed that a body was found and said that foul play has been ruled out.

The cause of Saunders’ death has not been disclosed.

Saunders became a household name in the Netherlands when he competed on the inaugural season of The Voice of Holland in 2010. He ultimately won the competition in January 2011, making him the first person to claim a Voice title anywhere in the world.

The Dutch series would go on to become the foundation for the massive international Voice franchise, which has since spawned more than 150 versions around the globe.

Saunders impressed audiences during his original audition with a performance of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody.” He ultimately joined coach Roel van Velzen’s team and advanced to the finale.

Following his victory, Saunders continued pursuing a career in music.

His winning single, “Kill for a Broken Heart,” reached No. 1 on the Dutch charts, and his debut album, You Thought You Knew Me By Now, also enjoyed major success.

Small waves crash on the banks of Lake Mead on August 31, 2026 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But Saunders was more than a reality-TV winner. He continued performing and later became known for his work as a tattoo artist. He also returned to television, appearing on the Dutch talent program Avastars in 2023.

His brother, Dean Saunders, confirmed Ben’s death in an emotional social media post.

“My dear little brother passed away today,” Dean wrote, according to a translation of the post obtained by People. He added that he had “never felt pain like this before” and asked that the family’s loss be treated with respect.

“Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly—and I always will, too,” Dean continued. “Ben is in my heart and he will stay there forever.”

Dean also shared a tribute through the brothers’ Tattoo Saunders business account, writing, “Rest in peace my little brother. Ben Saunders will never be forgotten.”

Former The Voice of Holland coach Marco Borsato also paid tribute to Saunders online, sharing a clip of the singer and expressing his heartbreak over the loss.

Saunders leaves behind a grieving family, friends, and fans — along with a rather significant place in The Voice history.

Our condolences go out to his loved ones.