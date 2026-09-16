Jenelle Evans Posts Nude Pic on Facebook as 911 Call About Ex-Husband Goes Public

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It’s another tumultuous week in the life of Jenelle Evans.

And once again, it’s all playing out in public.

We’ll start with the fact that Jenelle posted a nude photo of herself on Facebook.

Jenelle Evans attends the Haddad Fashion Show at Macy’s Herald Square on September 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Macy’s)

We’d share it here, but this is a PG-13, family-friendly site, you heathens!

That said, we know and love our audience, so you can check out Jenelle’s post here.

Many of the comments were highly critical of Jenelle, with quite a few wondering how she managed to sidestep Facebook’s rules about racy content.

But that’s not even Ms. Evans’ biggest controversy of the week!

As we previously reported, Jenelle and David Eason split again in August after briefly rekindling their relationship. Now, audio from a 911 call made by Jenelle on the day she kicked David out of her Florida home has surfaced — and it provides a pretty chaotic look at what happened behind closed doors.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle called 911 on the morning of August 18 and asked for a “police escort” because David was refusing to leave.

“I have my ex-boyfriend here and he was here ‘coparenting’ with me,” Jenelle told the operator. She explained that the two had gotten into an argument and that she had told David he needed to leave because her name was on the lease.

Jenelle claimed David was attempting to take her belongings, despite the fact that their divorce had already been finalized.

“He’s trying to say, ‘Oh, this is mine, this is mine,’” she said.

The situation escalated as the two argued over a set of car keys. At one point, David could be heard shouting in the background while Jenelle accused him of going through her purse and taking her keys.

Jenelle also told the operator that there was an active no-contact order between the former couple. According to the incident report obtained by The Ashley, police later confirmed that the order was still active after having difficulty locating it in their system.

The reality star became increasingly emotional during the call.

“I’m crying my eyes out over here and nobody cares!” Jenelle told the operator.

She also alleged that David had insulted their daughter, Ensley, during an earlier argument, including calling the nine-year-old a “drug addict.” Jenelle said both Ensley and her son Kaiser were at the house during the confrontation but remained in their rooms.

Eventually, Jenelle told the dispatcher that she believed David had left the property.

According to the police report, officers found David walking down the street near Jenelle’s home. He reportedly acknowledged that a no-contact order existed but told police that he and Jenelle had been living together for approximately a year while attempting to co-parent.

Jenelle confirmed to officers that the argument had remained verbal and had not turned physical.

David was not arrested. Officers advised him not to return to Jenelle’s home and advised Jenelle to transfer her existing protection order to Florida.

We’d like to think that that will be the end of the drama between these two — but we know better.