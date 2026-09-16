James Wehr: Influencer Killed In Car Wreck Blasted By Family of Alleged Mistress Who Died Beside Him

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Earlier this week, the popular influencer James Wehr was killed in a car wreck at the age of 27.

His passenger has now been identified as a 22-year-old bartender from Florida named Alexis “Lexi” Kramer

And the story of why a married man was speeding around town with a woman who was not his wife has sparked an intense post-mortem controversy.

After making his acquaintance through Instagram messages, Lexi flew from Lakeland, Florida to Los Angeles to meet Wehr.

Her family tells The New York Post that she was under the impression that James had separated from his wife, Emma Wehr, and was in the process of divorcing her.

That turned out not to be the case, as the family reportedly discovered in subsequent phone conversations with Emma.

Records in Orange County, California, where the couple resided, do not indicate that either party had filed for divorce.

And while it’s possible that James and Emma may have been separated, the couple had not made any sort of announcement to that effect.

The wreckage of a car accident. (Photo by Gert Eggenberger/Getty Images)

And as many social media users have noted, in her Instagram tribute to her late husband, Emma referred to James as the “greatest blessing” in her life.

Kramer’s family members say they’re furious, as they believe that Lexi was lured to California under false pretenses and that she died as a result of James’ lies.

“[He] talked to her every day all the time and finally got her to fly out to California to come see him,” one anonymous family member told the Post, adding Lexi had a passion for “American muscle cars and motorcycles.”

“She loved the car community, so it’s such a tragedy that that’s what ended her,”

The family member noted that James and Lexi went to dinner at Nobu and drinks at the Pendry Hotel hours before the fatal crash.

“As you can imagine, this was very shocking and hard. She was kind and funny and charismatic and I’ve had so many people reach out and share their wonderful experiences with Lexi,” said the source.

Lexi was a recent college grad, and her Instagram bio indicates that she posed for the 2026 Hooters calendar.

“My mother always told us growing up that there was always only one person meant to be with you and have your back no matter what and that would always be your sister,” her sister wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute (per the Post).

“Lexi was so much more than just my best friend, she was all of my love, my heart, my attitude, and my humor wrapped into a smaller, more chaotic, less filtered, package.”

“James, I never thought the day would come that I’d have to say such a final goodbye. Getting the opportunity to love you will always be the greatest blessing in my life,” Emma wrote of her late husband.

“You’re smart, kind, funny, loving, and genuinely one of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. Getting the opportunity to love you will always be the greatest blessing in my life.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.