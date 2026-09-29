Kristi Noem Files For Divorce Following Husband’s Cross-Dressing Scandal

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Back in March, folks on social media had a good laugh over reports of Bryon Noem’s alleged cross-dressing fetish.

But it seems that Bryon’s wife, former South Dakota governor and former Department of Homeland Security secretary, failed to see the humor in the situation.

Kristi filed for divorce from Bryon on Monday, September 28, according to court records obtained by People.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kristi cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

And while the filing may have arrived this week, rumors about trouble in the Noems’ marriage have been circulating for quite some time.

Kristi and Bryon married in 1992 after meeting as teenagers in South Dakota. They went on to have three children — daughters Kassidy and Kennedy and son Booker — and are now grandparents to four grandchildren.

But their seemingly long-running marriage came under intense scrutiny earlier this year after reports surfaced about Bryon’s alleged participation in online fetish forums.

The Daily Mail reported in March that Bryon had allegedly spent more than $25,000 communicating with performers in “bimbofication” chatrooms, a type of role-playing centered around exaggerated femininity.

The outlet also published photos that allegedly showed Bryon wearing feminine clothing and oversized fake breasts.

Kristi’s representative responded to those reports by saying that she was “devastated” and that the family had been “blindsided.”

Bryon did not deny participating in the online chatrooms at the time, although he disputed some of the claims made about his conversations and his marriage.

The controversy came as Kristi was dealing with major changes in her own career.

President Donald Trump removed her as Homeland Security secretary in March and reassigned her to another role. Around the same time, Kristi was questioned publicly about longstanding rumors involving Trump ally Corey Lewandowski.

Both Kristi and Lewandowski have denied having a romantic relationship.

When questioned under oath about whether she had a sexual relationship with Lewandowski, Kristi declined to give a direct answer and dismissed the questions as “tabloid garbage.”

Meanwhile, Kristi’s mother, Corinne Arnold, indicated in July that the divorce was coming.

“It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced,” Arnold told the Daily Mail.

At the time, however, no divorce paperwork had been filed publicly.

That has now changed.

After 34 years of marriage, Kristi and Bryon’s relationship has officially reached its final chapter — and considering everything that has unfolded around the couple in 2026, it has certainly been a very public one.