Christa Pike: Death Row Inmate Claims ‘Kinship’ With Lindsay Clancy

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Lindsay Clancy returned to a Massachusetts courtroom today for the first time since her trial ended with a hung jury earlier this month.

And more than a thousand miles away, another accused killer is speaking about her connection with the Clancy case.

As you may have heard, Christa Pike is preparing to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.

A mug shot of convicted killer Christa Pike. (Tennessee Department of Correction)

And as the convicted murderer awaits her fate, she says she feels an unexpected connection to Clancy.

Pike, now 50, was 18 when she was convicted of participating in the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was sentenced to death and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection this week.

In a recent interview conducted through her attorneys, Pike discussed Clancy’s case and said she sees similarities between the two women, particularly when it comes to mental illness and the way women’s struggles are understood by the legal system.

“I feel a kinship with Lindsay,” Pike said, according to The Times of London (via The New York Post).

“We are both females who got into trouble because of uniquely female issues,” she added.

Clancy, of course, has spent the past several years at the center of her own highly publicized legal battle. She has admitted to killing her three children in 2023, while her defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and therefore should not be held criminally responsible.

That trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. Clancy remains hospitalized while prosecutors and her defense team navigate what comes next.

Pike said she was pleased with the outcome.

“I am pleased she received a mistrial and is getting the help she needs,” Pike said.

She also argued that her own case might have been viewed differently if it had gone to trial under today’s understanding of mental health and brain development.

“I think so, because science about brain development has evolved,” Pike said when asked whether jurors might have shown her more compassion today.

Pike claims that her mental-health history was not adequately presented during her 1996 trial. Her attorneys now point to a history of severe trauma, PTSD, and bipolar disorder as factors that should have been considered when she was sentenced to death.

“There are so many women who don’t get the help they need: me and others,” Pike said.

She also believes race played a role in the severity of her punishment, noting that her boyfriend at the time was Black.

“While racism has not gone away, it has diminished some,” Pike said. “I think I was more harshly judged because of my relationship with Tadaryl.”

Pike’s scheduled execution has prompted a last-minute legal effort from her attorneys, who have asked the Supreme Court to intervene. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declined to grant clemency.

Meanwhile, Pike says she is not afraid of what comes next.

“I am not afraid to die,” she recently said.

For now, both Pike and Clancy remain at the center of very different legal battles, with mental health, criminal responsibility, and the treatment of women playing major roles in each case.