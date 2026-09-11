Donald Trump Criticized For Complaining About 9/11 Hero Welles Crowther

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Donald Trump was supposed to be honoring one of the heroes of September 11, 2001.

But to the surprise of absolutely no one, he found a way to make the moment about himself.

During a September 8 ceremony in Washington, D.C., Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Welles Crowther, the 24-year-old equities trader and volunteer firefighter who became known as the “Man in the Red Bandana.”

U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Crowther was working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center when the attacks began. Using a red bandana he had carried since childhood to cover his mouth from the smoke, he repeatedly entered dangerous areas of the building to help people escape.

At least 18 people are credited with surviving because of Crowther’s actions. He ultimately died when the South Tower collapsed.

So, understandably, Trump wanted to tell Crowther’s story.

And then came the part nobody really needed.

“The man in the red bandana has become more famous than me,” Trump said during the ceremony. “I don’t like it. Very unhappy. But he’s become much more famous than me.”

Yes, that really was Trump’s contribution to a tribute honoring a man who gave his life rescuing strangers.

The president’s comments were widely criticized online, with many people noting that a 9/11 memorial probably wasn’t the ideal setting for a discussion of Trump’s own celebrity status.

To be fair, Trump did spend much of the speech praising Crowther’s bravery.

“He’s the man in the red bandana,” Trump said, recounting how Crowther moved through the damaged tower to rescue people who were trapped and injured.

Crowther’s family has spent years preserving his legacy. His mother, Alison Crowther, said during the ceremony that her son’s story continues to inspire people 25 years after his death.

“That Welles’ light still shines brilliantly today, even after 25 years, is testament to his legacy of courage, compassion and love for humanity that continues to inspire and uplift others,” she said.

The ceremony came just days before the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, when Americans across the country are once again remembering the nearly 3,000 people who were killed.

Trump also made controversial claims during the ceremony about his own actions in the aftermath of the attacks, saying he brought construction workers to Ground Zero to help. Those claims have previously been disputed for lack of evidence.

But the central story of the ceremony was supposed to be Crowther.

And unlike the president, Crowther apparently had no interest in being the most famous person in the room.