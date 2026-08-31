Ariana Grande 'Needs a Break' From Public Life Amid Ongoing Health Concerns: Report

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Weeks ago, Ariana Grande announced that she’s stepping back from the spotlight.

As soon as hopes rose that she might be seeking help for an alleged eating disorder, she quashed that narrative.

Now, a new report explains why Ariana “need” this break “for her soul.”

It also paints a worrying picture of her self-image.

Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

‘It’s beyond exhausting’

Ariana Grande announced her upcoming hiatus on August 2.

“She needs this for her soul as well as her health, both mental and physical,” an inside source tells RadarOnline.

“As much as she loves her fans and feels grateful beyond words for all the opportunities she’s had,” the insider continued.

The source acknowledged: “It’s beyond exhausting.” Yes, many have observed that Ariana seems to lack energy, even when singing.

“And,” the alleged insider added, “she’s no longer willing to hide the fact that it’s taken a major toll.”

The past decade or so has seen Ariana embroiled in multiple scandals, from the doughnut incident to controversy surrounding her romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Additionally, she, her concert, and her fans were the victims of a deadly terrorist attack in 2017.

What followed included some of her biggest music hits and dream roles in acting.

“They were dark times, and the music brought so much levity and so did the experience,” the source described.

“But it poured out with urgency, and it was made with urgency, and it was a means of survival,” the insider continued.

What about the conversation surrounding her body and health?

When Ariana Grande first announced that she would be stepping out of the public eye, many hoped that this was to quietly addressed her dire appearance.

She appears to be unhealthily thin. Many have compared her to Karen Carpenter, with some noting that Ariana appears even more gaunt than Carpenter did prior to that singer’s death.

(The key difference being that the public knows terms like anorexia in 2026, where many did not when Carpenter was on stage, dying before everyone’s eyes.)

Tragically, the insider reports that Ariana “doesn’t think she looks emaciated or chronically underweight.”

You cannot get help for a problem that you do not believe that you have.

“Sure, she’s slender and there are some camera angles that exacerbate that,” the source briefly admitted. “But to her mind, it’s pure alarmism and mean-spirited to paint it as a crisis.”

It is alarming to hear a claim, however unconfirmed, that Ariana feels this way.

“Ariana adores her fans,” the insider affirmed, “but sometimes she worries that they’re a little too close to her.” Okay, that part is reasonable.

“It can get a little suffocating,” the source continued, “which is why she wants to establish boundaries moving forward and hopefully dial down the intensity.”

That sounds like a good plan for the future. It is our sincere hope that Ariana leads a long and healthy life.