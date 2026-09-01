Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Found GUILTY In Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

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Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas, the rapper’s family has finally received some long-awaited justice.

On Monday, a Nevada jury found Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Shakur’s 1996 killing.

Davis, 63, was the only person ever criminally charged in the death of the hip-hop icon, whose murder had long been one of the most infamous unsolved cases in US history.

Duane Davis arrives at Clark County District Court for a hearing on a motion to dismiss all charges in his case filed by his attorney Carl E.G. Arnold at the Regional Justice Center on January 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The verdict came after a roughly two-week trial and just a few hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors argued that Davis orchestrated the deadly shooting as retaliation after Shakur and members of his entourage were involved in a physical altercation with Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, at the MGM Grand earlier that night.

Shakur was riding in a BMW with Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled alongside them at a Las Vegas intersection on September 7, 1996.

Shakur was struck by multiple bullets and died from his injuries six days later at the age of 25. Knight was also injured but survived.

Anderson was long suspected of being the shooter, but he was killed in 1998 and was never charged in Shakur’s death.

That left Davis as the lone surviving member of the group prosecutors say was involved in the attack.

And, unfortunately for Davis, he had spent years talking about it.

Prosecutors placed significant emphasis on Davis’ own statements, including comments he made during police interviews and accounts published in his 2019 memoir.

According to prosecutors, Davis admitted that he was in the Cadillac and provided the gun used in the shooting.

“Let’s be clear, Duane Davis did not pull the trigger,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told jurors. “But he did plan the shooting in retaliation of the beating of his nephew.”

Davis’ defense team attempted to poke holes in those statements, arguing that he had exaggerated or fabricated his involvement over the years.

They also maintained there was no independent evidence placing Davis in Las Vegas or inside the Cadillac on the night of Shakur’s murder.

But the jury ultimately wasn’t buying it. Davis now faces the possibility of life in prison.

For Tupac’s fans, the verdict closes a chapter that has remained open for nearly three decades.

The rapper’s death sparked endless speculation, conspiracy theories, and competing accounts of what happened that night.

Now, for the first time, someone has been held criminally responsible for the killing of one of the most influential artists of his generation.