Jennifer Aniston's Plans to Remake Classic Dolly Parton Movie May Have Changed After Singer's Death

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Jennifer Aniston is picking up where the late, great Dolly Parton left off.

In 1980, Parton starred in 9 to 5, producing a hustle-and-grind anthem for worker solidarity everywhere.

(There are many reasons for which unions were among the singer’s most vocal mourners.)

Aniston is committed to making the remake happen. However, there are some lingering obstacles.

Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton arrive at the premiere of Netflix’s “Dumplin'” on December 6, 2018. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is working (on) ‘9 to 5’ in Dolly Parton’s memory

According to a report from RadarOnline, the planned remake will be a tribute from Jennifer Aniston to Dolly Parton — when she’s able to make it happen.

“Dolly Parton’s unfortunate passing and the impending end of The Morning Show’s run on Apple TV have changed the complexion of the remake,” the inside source described.

“Jen now has the time to devote to pulling together the package,” the insider explained.

“And,” the source continued, “the public is already showing renewed interest in the original 9 to 5 film.”

The insider noted that it was this 1980 film “which was Parton’s screen acting debut.”

“Jen idolized Dolly,” the source affirmed.

“But,” the insider cautioned, “she has to walk a careful line in the months ahead.”

Aniston will need “to make sure she doesn’t look like she’s exploiting Dolly’s death by continuing to push for this project to get made,” the source reasoned.

Diablo Cody, the critically acclaimed screenwriter behind Juno and Jennifer’s Body, is reportedly part of the remake.

The question of which actors might star in it is … complex. They need more than just acting chops.

Who will star in the ‘9 to 5’ remake?

According to the report, Jennifer Aniston wants at least one big-name star for the Dolly Parton remake.

9 to 5 could conceivably star someone like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, or Ariana Grande.

One name that immediately floats to the top of the list is Miley Cyrus — who, these days, is just being Miley.

In addition to having a fairly similar vibe to the late, great national treasure, Miley also happens to have been Parton’s goddaughter.

Just a few years ago, they did a “Wrecking Ball” duet to usher in 2023. Phenomenal talents.

“A special edge goes to the young women who are also recording artists because they can follow in Dolly’s footsteps and create an original song for the new film,” the insider dished.

The source suggested that it could be a song “that — like Dolly’s classic theme tune — could go on to capture an Oscar nomination.”

However, the insider warned: “Getting this movie made at such a conservative and risk-allergic company as Disney-owned 20th Century Studios was always going to be an uphill battle.” (Disney does not have the most pro-worker mentality, unlike the themes of the original film.)

“No matter what, Jen is not going to let the renewed interest in the classic 9 to 5 go to waste,” the source affirmed. “She’s already sunk way too much time into this project to allow it to slip through her fingers.”

We’ll be excited to see this project materialize, even if we cannot verify the contents of RadarOnline‘s report.