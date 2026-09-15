Nancy Mace Calls For Public Execution of Lindsay Clancy: ‘She Should Be Dead’

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The Lindsay Clancy mistrial has resulted in endless debate and numerous hot takes across social media.

But perhaps no public figure has responded to the situation with such violent vitriol as Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Speaking with TMZ outside the Capitol Building on Monday, Mace called for Clancy to be publicly executed as a “warning to women everywhere.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) looks on towards other members of Congress doing television interviews at the U.S. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

“Her children are dead, she should be dead too,” Mace told the outlet.

In response to the interviewer’s obvious shock, Mace pressed on.

“She should get the death penalty. It should be public. It should be a public execution,” the South Carolina representative continued, adding that Clancy “deserves nothing less.”

“It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair, I don’t really care,” the lawmaker added. “She’s a serial killer.”

Mace concluded her remarks by noting that the public execution would serve as a “warning to women everywhere — you don’t kill your kids.”

Mace, of course, is not the first politician to lash out at Clancy.

In a recent interview, Senator Ted Cruz compared Clancy to O.J. Simpson and referred to her a “monster mother.”

“This is the modern version of the O.J. Simpson trial,” Cruz told Newsmax last week.

“In this instance, there is no dispute that this monster of a mother murdered all three children … and didn’t just murder them — slowly, deliberately, systematically used exercise bands to strangle the life out one after the other after the other.”

Clancy’s outspoken attorney, Kevin Reddington, was quick to respond to his remarks.

“Senator Cruz, you, sir, are despicable. You clearly do not come close to understanding the basic concept of postpartum psychosis. Quite frankly, that is not surprising,” he said.

Ironically, President Donald Trump was much more measured in his own remarks about the case.

“It’s a very sad situation,” Trump told reporters Sunday. “I certainly heard that, but look, it’s very sad. There is no winner there. There’s no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead.”

You know you’ve gone off the rails when Trump’s comments look rational and reasonable by comparison.

Of course, the president doesn’t have to worry about re-election … we think.