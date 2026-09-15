Kody & Robyn Brown LEAVE 'Sister Wives' Ahead of New Season, Trailer Reveals

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What will Sister Wives be like without Kody Brown and Robyn Brown?

We’re about to find out.

Ahead of the October 4 premiere, TLC has released the Sister Wives Season 21 trailer.

Kody and Robyn are gone. We’re now following Christine, Janelle, and Meri as they move on.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Meri Brown watch jewelry from their former marriage melt together. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ without Robyn & Kody Brown? It’s more likely than you think

On Monday, September 14, TLC released the trailer for Season 21 of Sister Wives.

This is the biggest twist on the family show since Christine Brown announced that she was wisely leaving Kody to his happily ever after with Robyn.

“There has been a lot that has happened,” Janelle teases at the start of the trailer.

Christine chimes in: “I don’t know how to process it all, I’m just going to be honest.”

We then hear from Meri, who says: “There have been a few changes recently. Kind of some big ones.”

An on-screen statement then shares the news.

“After 16 years of filming ‘Sister Wives’, Kody & Robyn will not be returning to the show,” the text reads.

That is a truly stunning development — especially since Robyn was the only lingering “wife” of the eponymous sister wives.

Christine, in a confessional segment, admits that she has “no idea” what it means to see these two leave the show.

Janelle expresses that she feels “flabbergasted” by the update.

Season 21 of ‘Sister Wives’ will be the first without Robyn or Kody Brown in the cast. (Image Credit: TLC)

What’s next for ‘Sister Wives’ without these primary antagonists?

According to Meri Brown, Kody and Robyn departing from Sister Wives was truly unexpected.

“I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show,” she shares.

People are understandably curious about what Sister Wives Season 21 will look like.

For years, Kody has functioned as the show’s primary antagonist — the figure whom viewers “love to hate.”

Now, we’ll get to focus on Christine, Janelle, and Meri navigating their lives at very different post-breakup stages.

Speaking to the ‘Sister Wives’ camera, Janelle Brown wonders why anyone would believe their former sister wife over her. (Image Credit: TLC)

Christine famously remarried. Yet she and David Woolley are still getting to know each other in some ways.

Meanwhile, Janelle — who once couldn’t imagine dating again — currently has a new man.

It looks like we’re seeing that process. (Also, did Janelle refer to Kody as having been a “pretty boy” back in the day? Oh, girl.)

Meanwhile, Meri and Janelle need to settle an old grudge — one allegedly engineered by their former castmates. Meri has a lot of issues.

There will be plenty to discuss on the new season. But Kody’s role, it seems, will be that of a haunting ghost, not a co-star. That makes sense!