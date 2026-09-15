Meghan Markle Posts Heartwarming Prince Harry Tribute on First Birthday on British Soil in Years

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Meghan Markle is wishing Prince Harry a very happy birthday!

The Duke of Sussex is marking his first birthday on British soil in years.

To celebrate, Meghan shared a beautiful tribute, gushing over her husband and what an amazing father he is.

The post included plenty of photos of him with their children, Archie and Lilibet. So cute!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sail on Sydney Harbour on April 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is wishing Prince Harry a very happy birthday!

Tuesday, September 15, is Prince Harry’s birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is now 42 years old.

This week marks the first time that he has celebrated his birthday on British soil in years, as far as anyone is aware.

In September of 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had only recently died, and her favorite grandson spent some time in the UK despite the way that certain family members excluded him from her final moments.

This time, however, the family is not in a state of grief. In fact, Meghan Markle seems downright celebratory.

On Instagram, Meghan Markle honored Prince Harry on his 42nd birthday with a tribute.

She shared an array of photos, showing the two of them kissing.

We also saw a bunch of photos of Harry with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

One snap even shows the family dog, Pula, following the trio.

Meghan captioned: “He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love.” She included a red heart emoji.

How will returning to the UK change their happy family?

It appears that these photos that Meghan Markle shared of Prince Harry and their children were taken across a span of months.

Were some taken in Montecito? Probably. Were some taken in England? Probably.

Others, as various fans have pointed out on social media, appear to have been snapped along the East Coast.

It remains very likely that we do not always know when or where Harry, Meghan, and their kids are on vacation.

That is for the best. However, it’s unclear how long their ability to avoid the spotlight will last now that they are back in the UK.

It is widely believed that Meghan and Harry have returned to a country that seems to despise them due to King Charles’ poor health.

(Remember, in the US, most people don’t think of British royals, and most of those who do think that Meghan and Harry are just fine — their Netflix stuff has decent reviews, her jam and stuff sells well, etc.)

This is a hefty sacrifice. But their visit with him reportedly went well in July.

It seems that Harry and Meghan are willing to grin and bear being in the UK, where tabloids are churning out nonsensical smears, so that their kids can know their grandfather.

There’s no sign of Harry reconciling with his brother, however. When Peggy takes the throne, they’re likely headed back home.