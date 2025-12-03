Matthew Perry Doctor Sentenced to Just 30 Months In Prison For Actor’s Death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been 14 months since Friends star Matthew Perry passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

Now, the medical professionals who allegedly had a hand in his death are finally being brought to justice.

But family, friends, and fans of the late star might feel that the punishment handed down today does not fit the severity of the crime.

Salvador Plasencia arrives for his sentencing on charges of supplying ketamine to actor Matthew Perry, at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, on December 3, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, Dr. Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in prison today after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

Plasencia pled guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine back in July, admitting that he had prescribed the drug to Perry shortly before the 54-year-old drowned in his hot tub.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped three other ketamine distribution charges and two counts of falsifying records.

Plasencia was taken into custody immediately after he was sentenced.

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of “Ride” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Perry’s mother, Suzanne, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, of Dateline fame, were both in attendance for the sentencing.

Both slammed Plasencia as “greedy” in a victim impact statement that was filed with the court ahead of today’s sentencing.

The Plasencia case is controversial for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that the doctor got off with a surprisingly light sentence.

In addition, Plasencia was initially ordered to turn in his medical license 30 to 45 days after pleading guilty.

Actor Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

But in a bizarre twist, authorities allowed him to reopen his practice in August as long as he abided by certain restrictions.

One requirement was that the doctor inform all of his patients that he had recently pled guilty to federal charges.

Plasencia is the first person sentenced in connection to Perry’s death 2023.

But he likely won’t be the last.

Several other purveyors and medical professionals are facing charges, including Dr. Mark Chavez, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, alleged drug dealer Erik Fleming, and the self-proclaimed “Ketamine Queen” of So-Cal, Jasveen Sangha

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.