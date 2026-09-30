Gabe Brown & Raquell Rose File for Divorce After 7 Years

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Months after news of their separation broke, Raquell Rose has filed to divorce Gabriel “Gabe” Brown.

The Alaskan Bush People couple have been married for seven years.

This latest Brown family divorce comes on the heels of a family tragedy earlier this year, though it appears to be unrelated.

The former couple are already living apart. But what lead to their split?

Alaskan Bush People stars Rain Brown, Billy Brown, Birdie Brown, Gabe Brown, and Bam Bam Brown appear in the first teaser trailer for Season 9. (Image Credit: Discovery)

It’s over for Raquell and Gabe Brown

On Tuesday, September 22, Raquell filed for divorce from Gabe Brown after seven years of marriage.

Us Weekly got a look at legal documents in which Raquell rote that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The exes have reportedly been living in separate homes since April of this year.

According to the report on their divorce, they are now in different states.

Gabe still resides in Washington — it has been many years since the Browns dwelt in the titular state of the show that brought them to fame. Raquell and their three children live in Minnesota.

According to Raquell’s filing, the couple have no real property.

They do, however, have personal belongings.

She asks the court to fairly divide these items — alongside the former couple’s debts.

Raquell’s documents mentioned the right t seek temporary and permanent spousal support.

She asks that Gabe cover her attorney fees and other costs related to the divorce.

Marriage is complex — and so is divorce

Raquell is asking for child support, medical support, and financial contributions from Gabe Brown towards daycare for their three children.

Additionally, she is looking for support for long-distance transportation and education expenses.

These expenses include future college or vocational school costs.

Raquell has a parenting plan in mind, and she is asking the court to approve it.

We’re sure that both Raquell and Gabe are experiencing a lot of emotions at this time.

On Tuesday, September 29, Bear Brown — who has taken over as the family’s de facto spokesperson, a role that Rain Brown occupied when she was only 14 — confirmed the news in a TikTok video.

“Yes, Gabe is getting divorced,” he confirmed. “Stuff happens.”

He expressed: “I hope that everything can be done peacefully and work out and everything be what’s best for the children.”

Bear emphasized: “because that’s what you should do.”

Raquell and Gabe are far from the first divorce in this family. After seven years, they arguably fared better than some of his siblings.