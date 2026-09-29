Mariska Hargitay Calls Out Alleged Cornell Rapists: 'I Think We Should Ruin Their Futures'

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Mariska Hargitay has made it clear where she stands on the disturbing allegations involving several Cornell University fraternity members.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and recent Emmys host shared a series of posts on social media addressing the allegations, including one that called for consequences for the men accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

And considering the role she has played on television for nearly three decades, it probably comes as little surprise that Mariska had some very strong feelings about the case.

Host Mariska Hargitay speaks during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

On her Instagram page, Hargitay reposted a graphic that read: “Yes I think we actually should ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang rape a woman, thanks for asking.”

She also shared posts urging men to contact police if they witnessed a woman being sexually assaulted.

Another post referenced an alleged fraternity group chat in which a message advertising “free p—y” was reportedly shared.

The allegations stem from a lawsuit filed September 16 by a former Cornell student, identified as Jane Doe in court documents.

Doe alleges that she was 20 years old when she was sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. According to the lawsuit, she was allegedly forced to consume drugs before multiple men sexually assaulted her.

Seven fraternity members were named as defendants in the lawsuit: Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar.

Those allegations remain allegations, and the defendants have not been convicted of the conduct described in the lawsuit.

Doe reported the alleged assault to Cornell University Police approximately three weeks after the incident.

Cornell subsequently suspended the fraternity’s Xi chapter and temporarily suspended the seven men named in the lawsuit, according to court documents. The lawsuit alleges that the university gave the men an opportunity to mitigate the alleged conduct by submitting essays (per Yahoo! News).

Doe ultimately left Cornell.

Now, New York state prosecutors have reportedly decided to reopen a criminal inquiry into the allegations, bringing renewed attention to a case that had largely remained out of the national spotlight.

For Mariska, who has spent years portraying Detective Olivia Benson on SVU and advocating for survivors through her Joyful Heart Foundation, the issue is clearly a personal one.

She has also previously spoken publicly about experiencing sexual assault herself.

So while Mariska’s latest social media posts are very much in keeping with the work she’s been doing both on-screen and off-screen for years.

And with the investigation now being revisited, her posts have added another high-profile voice to the growing calls for accountability.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.