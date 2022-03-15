Bear Brown, Alaskan Bush People Star, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Bear Brown is in trouble with the law.

According to various outlets, the Alaskan Bush People star was arrested on the evening of March 11 on a charge of domestic violence in the fourth degree.

He was taken to Okanogan County Jail at the time and then released on Monday without bail.

Bear, whose real name is Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown, reportedly got into an altercation with his newlywed of a wife, Raiven Adams, as the couple was cleaning its trailer for a move.

Based on the police report, things grew physical after Raiven told Brown to watch the couple's son.

She says he then pushed her down and pinned her on a bed, with officers noting a scratch on Adams around the time they were called to the scene.

During the alleged confrontation, Raiven was on the phone with some of her family members ...who told cops they could hear Raiven yell, "Ow, you're hurting me!"

These same relatives claimed they could hear Brown calling her a "bitch."

As for Bear's side of the story?

He admits to arguing with his spouse. And to making an attempt to grab the phone out of Raiven's hands.

But denies laying his hands on her.

Brown and Raiven got married in January of this year, but they exchanged vowed after a tumultuous last few years.

Just two weeks after getting engaged in August 2019, for example, they "made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple," explained the pair at the time.

The day after their break-up, they announced Adams' pregnancy... and decided to give their relationship another chance.

Brown and Adams eventually separated again, however, before reconciling once more prior to their marriage.

Heck, Bear didn't even hold his son for the first time until the toddler was six months old.

One year ago, Raiven also filed a restraining order against Bear, accusing him back then of exhibiting “erratic” and “abusive” behavior.

She claimed in one alleged incident that he began "yelling and slamming things,” and prevented her from “leaving rooms."

The Alaskan Bush People star claimed he admitted his behavior was caused by "cocaine."

After her son was born in March 2020, Adams called out the Browns, claiming Alaskan Bush People is scripted and vowing to keep her child away from the camera.

“None of it is real. About 10 percent of it is real. My son is not going down with the show,” Ravien said via her Instagram Stories in August 2020.

“This show is not real.”

Neither Brown nor Adams has commented on the latter's arrest.

Following their nuptials, though, Brown spoke highly of his bride.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven [for] a long time and it’s [an] honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” he said at the time.

“She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Dad had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat!

"I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”