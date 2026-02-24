Rain Brown is Pregnant! Youngest ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Expecting First …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Life is full of surprises.

Alaskan Bush People alum Rain Brown is pregnant.

She is the youngest of the reality TV family’s children. It was her mother, Ami, who broke the news.

This comes at a complicated time for Rain, following her arrest last year and ongoing allegations of drug use.

Rain Brown during a scene on Alaskan Bush People. (Image Credit: Discovery)

Guess who’s pregnant?

On Sunday, February 22, family matriarch Ami Brown took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

“My baby girl, Rain, is having a baby!!!” she began her caption.

Ami, who is a mother of seven, also listed a dramatic milestone for anyone who isn’t keeping track.

“Grandbaby Number Eleven, Coming Soon!” she wrote with apparent excitement.

Accompanying her caption, Ami shared what appears to be Rain’s sonogram.

As you can see, the sonogram reads “BABY’S FIRST PIC.”

Some may point to the name — “Brown, Merry” — on the image, wondering whether this is someone else’s fetal photo.

It is with a heavy heart that we remind you that her full legal human name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown.

Her name, “Rain” (or “Rainy”), stems from “Raindrop.”

Alaskan Bush People viewers may recall that, nicknames aside, the Brown children began with names like Matthew and Joshua before eventually swerving into more esoteric naming conventions.

On Instagram, ‘Alaskan Bush People’ alum Ami Brown announced that her youngest daughter, Rain Brown, is pregnant shortly after turning 23. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Fans are having mixed reactions

This is, as we mentioned earlier, a complex time for Rain.

We don’t just mean because she is only 23 years old (she will turn 24 in November), which makes her young to be married to husband Josiah Lorton and extremely young to become a mom.

Just last April, the couple was arrested and both spouses were charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief. Rain also received a trespassing charge.

Both Rain and Josiah pleaded not guilty.

Their next hearing is set for March 9.

This legal issue — about which fans still have many questions — is only one of the issues at hand.

Recently, Noah Brown claimed that his youngest sister and mother might be in poor health, even calling for a welfare check on them both. The welfare check was unsuccessful.

He has even accused Rain of “not allowing” their mother, Ami, to take her medication. (Amy is not only a grandmother-many-times-over but also a cancer survivor.)

Noah has accused Rain, Josiah, and even Ami of using meth.

Rain has hit back at Noah’s claims, and may have alluded to her sexual abuse allegations against him as a way of explaining why he supposedly wishes to discredit her.

Alaskan Bush People stars, from left to right: Noah Brown, Ami Brown, Bird Brown, Billy Brown, Rain Brown, Bear Brown, Bam Bam Brown, and Matt Brown. (Image Credit: Discovery)

Were troubles like these inevitable? Probably, yeah

We don’t know what’s behind literally any of this. Not the criminal charges, not the allegations of drug use and unstable behavior, not the family beef.

Rain is pregnant at a young age and in less than ideal circumstances. Given the way that our society works, there’s likely nothing that we can do about any of this.

We should also note that Ami ran off with Billy when she was a (young) teenager, when he was already a grown man. Some of the Browns, including the late patriarch, had criminal histories long before their reality TV debut.

It seems likely that raising a bunch of children off of the grid, then feigning off-the-grid lifestyles while in reality living hybrid lifestyles with reality TV money, then an abrupt end to the reality TV gig as the family falls apart could have long-term adverse effects upon a family.

Rain also grew up on TV — even acting as her family’s de facto spokesperson on social media when she was only 14. Really, none of this has ever been okay, and the current struggles are sadly no surprise.