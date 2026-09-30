Diddy Drinks Hennessy, Lives Pampered Life In Prison: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It seems that once a month or so, we receive another report that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison release date has been moved up.

At this point, the disgraced rapper and music mogul will be a free man on January 21, 2028.

That’s about a year and a half away — but in the meantime, it sounds like Diddy is making the best of a bad situation.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to one new report, Diddt is living a surprisingly cushy existence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where four former inmates claim he has been paying fellow prisoners to cook, clean, do his laundry, and even give him massages.

NBC News spoke with the former inmates and reviewed photos and videos from inside the federal prison, reporting that Combs has allegedly spent thousands of dollars a month maintaining his unusual setup.

“This is not some normal s— you see in jail. This is some rich s—,” one former inmate said, adding, “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

Among the alleged perks are specially prepared meals, including curry chicken, pizza, and empanadas. One inmate claimed he eventually got tired of cooking for Combs, who then began relying on other prisoners to prepare his food.

Another alleged privilege is a bit harder to explain away as simple prison hospitality.

Sources told NBC News that Combs has had access to contraband cellphones, which he allegedly uses to scroll Instagram and view sexually explicit photos sent by a former girlfriend. He also reportedly has access to a tablet that allows him to watch movies and documentaries.

And then there’s the booze.

Several former inmates claimed Combs has access to a stash of premium liquor that is allegedly smuggled into the facility by guards. One man even recalled drinking Hennessy with the rapper.

“Hell yeah, I drank with him,” the inmate said.

Combs has also allegedly obtained Remeron, an antidepressant medication that is prescribed to some inmates but is reportedly traded on the prison’s black market.

The claims paint a very different picture of prison life than most people would expect — though Combs’ representatives strongly dispute the characterization.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” said one spokesperson.

“The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal,” the representative added.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment specifically on Combs, citing privacy, safety, and security concerns. However, the agency acknowledged that contraband, including cellphones and drugs, remains an ongoing problem inside correctional facilities.

Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.