Meghan Markle Snubbed by Ari Emanuel: Hollywood Agent Doesn't 'Have to Think About' Her Career Anymore & It's a 'Great Thing'

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Ari Emanuel says that he doesn’t “have to think about” Meghan Markle or her career anymore.

Just over a month after the stunning news about Harry and Meghan’s UK return, the high-powered Hollywood agent appears to be taking shots at his former client.

Some might say that insults from such a controversial figure are a badge of honor. Others would just call it unprofessional.

What did Emanuel say about the duchess? And does this mean for her acting career?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

What did Ari Emanuel say about Meghan Markle?

Ari Emanuel, one of the entertainment industry’s most powerful and controversial agents, appears to be making a dig at Meghan Markle.

Speaking to The Times, Emanuel was pretty blunt when asked about the Duchess of Sussex’s acting career.

“Here’s the great thing,” he replied. “I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Interestingly, WME Group — of which Emanuel is executive chairman — still represents both Meghan and Archewell.

But it seems that, despite what appears to be an ongoing professional relationship, Emanuel feels that he has washed his hands of her.

For backstory, in April of 2023, Meghan signed with WME. Emanuel was, at the time, among high-profile agents listed on her team. Others included Brad Slater and Jill Smoller.

The goal was to build out Meghan’s business ventures — not just As Ever, which as most people know is doing very well — including film projects, television production, and brand partnerships.

It now appears that Emanuel’s ties to Meghan was relatively short-lived.

Early this year, Variety reported that Emanuel and Slater only remained attached to her account for a few months before consciously uncoupling from Meghan’s interests.

We do not yet know why. Emanuel’s comment here appears to suggest that it was not on good terms — or at least that he did not want to project warmth while speaking with a British interviewer.

Even a subtle smear from him is arguably a badge of honor, these days

Now might be a weird time for Ari Emanuel to be taking apparent shots at Meghan Markle — or anyone, for that matter.

Just earlier in September, the billionaire Hollywood agent was speaking up to condemn Macklemore.

Emanuel has repeatedly objected to the Israeli genocide against Palestinians being referred to as a “genocide.”

(By comparison, he made Ed Sheeran’s weak, fence-sitting half-measure of a response look positively heroic.)

It is likely that Emanuel feels that condemning notorious monster Benjamin Netanyahu makes him a moderate, but there is nothing moderate about Zionism or genocide-denial. Yikes.

(It’s probably worth noting that Emanuel’s father was part of Irgun, a Zionist terrorist organization, so … by comparison, perhaps he mistakenly believes that his stances are reasonable.)

Anyway, Meghan’s career is a topic of conversation after news came out this summer that she was in talks to appear on Season 3 of The Gentleman, a Guy Ritchie Netflix series.

If that were to happen, it would be her biggest acting gig since she departed from Suits in 2018.

Obviously, it would be exciting to see Meghan take on new acting roles. It’s unclear if the return to the UK will put such plans on hold.

Meghan has her critics. Sometimes it’s weird. Sometimes, those critics are outspokenly terrible people.