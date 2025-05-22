Erin Andrews’ Surrogate Suffers Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Erin Andrews’s gestational carrier has miscarried.

The sportscaster and former DWTS co-host broke the news just hours after learning it herself.

Weeks ago, she was informing people at work that she and her husband had Baby #2 on the way.

This is not their first time experiencing a loss like this. But Andrews is invoking Taylor Swift lyrics as she processes this heartbreak.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews watches a practice session for the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews’ gestational carrier has suffered a miscarriage

On the Thursday, May 22 episode of her Calm Down With Erin and Charissa podcast, Erin Andrews broke the “s–tty news” to listeners.

Her gestational carrier — colloquially referred to as a surrogate — has suffered a miscarriage. She learned the news just hours before sharing it on the podcast.

“I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well,” Andrews lamented. “Her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good.”

Sportscaster Erin Andrews smiles prior to the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Andrews shared that she had “even told” producer Ryan Musick that she was expecting just “a couple weeks.”

She and her husband, Jarret Stoll, had “thought we had such good news.”

Andrews characterized herself as normally being “really good at suppressing my feelings — and work helps with that.” Even so, she confessed to “tearing up” and struggling to “stay focused.”

Erin Andrews attends the 2024 Fox Upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on May 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

She can do it with a broken heart

This is where Erin Andrews invoked Taylor Swift lyrics, which also ended up giving the podcast episode its title.

“I’m really good at doing this s–t with a broken heart,” she assessed.

“I kinda made a promise to myself that … I was just gonna be honest with people.”

Andrews continued:

“I just wanted to be open with people and be like, ‘This sucks.’ And today, this really does.”

As she said, this is not the first experience with a gestational carrier and miscarriage for Andrews and Stoll.

In June of 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Mack. He will turn two years old next month.

Before his birth, however, a different gestational carrier had conceived.

However, that surrogate also suffered a miscarriage.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews speaks during a TCL press event at CES 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Everyone grieves in their own way

Actual statistics are impossible to know.

Many people conceive and miscarry without ever knowing, as the majority of miscarriages take place very early in pregnancy.

But an estimated ten-to-twenty percent of all pregnancies end in miscarriage. It does happen.

Given Andrews and Stoll’s struggles to conceive (she went through rounds of IVF before making use of a gestational carrier), there may be other factors at play.

Our hearts go out to all people who suffer miscarriages and to their various partners. T

his loss can be difficult to define, but still heartbreaking to those who experience it.