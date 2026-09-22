Clavicular Charged With Rape, Drugging Woman For Sex

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Popular “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular is in some serious legal trouble.

The internet personality, whose real name is Braden Peters, has been charged with rape, drugging a person for sexual intercourse, and providing alcohol to a minor in Massachusetts (per TMZ).

According to court records, the charges were filed on September 8 in connection with an alleged incident that took place in May 2025.

Clavicular walks the runway during the 424 Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Peters, 20, was arrested in June and is scheduled to be arraigned on October 14.

It’s important to note that as of this writing, he has not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

The allegations appear to be connected to claims made by influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who filed a civil lawsuit against Peters earlier this year.

Mendoza alleges that she met Peters when she was 16 and was paid $1,000 to appear in videos as the female face of his “looksmaxxing” content.

According to her lawsuit, Mendoza later traveled to Peters’ family home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where she says alcohol was provided and she became heavily intoxicated.

Mendoza alleges that Peters then had sex with her while she was unable to consent. She further alleges that she woke up the following morning to Peters having sex with her again without her consent.

Peters has denied the allegations.

His representative pushed back against the way the criminal case was being characterized, telling TMZ that Peters had not been physically served and accusing The Bulwark, which first reported the charges, of exaggerating the situation.

“Braden Peters has not been physically served. As usual, the Bulwark is exaggerating,” representative Mitchell Jackson said, according to NBC News.

A representative for Peters also told TMZ that Mendoza initially filed her civil lawsuit without a sexual-assault claim, then amended it several months later to add one.

Peters’ attorney, Steve Kramer, previously said the allegations in the civil case were “unproven” and that his client intended to defend himself through the appropriate legal channels.

Meanwhile, Peters has addressed the latest controversy himself.

“Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil,” he wrote on X, according to Complex.

For now, the criminal case is moving forward, with Peters expected in court next month.

Clavicular controversies seem to pop up at the rate of about one per month.

But given the serious nature of the charges, this is one legal battle the controversial influencer certainly won’t be able to simply scroll past.