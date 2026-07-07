Taylor Swift Blasted For Inviting Brad Pitt to Wedding Amid Nasty Angelina Jolie Legal …

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Few celebrity divorces have been as nasty as the split between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

A decade after the couple went their separate ways, Brad’s kids are still dropping his last name, and he and Angelina are still fighting over assets.

Given everything Brad has been accused of, it seems like it would be bad juju to party with a guy like that on your wedding day — but that’s just one reason Taylor’s decision to invite Brad is so baffling.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures “F1” World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Perhaps she’s reached the stage in her career where she doesn’t need to worry about optics.

But whatever the case, this is another aspect of Taylor’s wedding that’s attracting controversy this week.

“I can’t stand this abusive piece of sh-t,” wrote one Reddit user, adding:

“Why hasn’t he been cancelled like so many other people who did a lot less than he did. Taylor is so out of touch if she invites people like him to her wedding.”

“Attractive abusive white men aren’t just getting away with it in Hollywood,” another person chimed in.

“They are running most companies. Full of people who are their victims, know what they’ve done, and can’t say anything because they need a job/health insurance, or are actively protecting them because it benefits them.”

“As much as she loves to pretend she doesn’t, Taylor loves abusers,” a third wrote.

Others were more succinct in their criticism, with comments like:

“You are the company you keep,” and “WHAT YOU CONDONE YOU PROMOTE,” and even “Trash supporting trash.”

Brad was joined at the wedding by his new, much younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

And in further evidence that the media has been happy to turn a blind eye to the allegations against Pitt, most of the coverage has focused not on his past scandals, but rather on the fact that he and Ines are now “Instagram official.”

Stylist Lauren Zanoletti shared pics of the couple on her page, along with a caption reading:

“My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc.”

As for the future of Ines and Brad’s relationship, it seems that Taylor won’t be receiving a wedding invite from the couple anytime soon.

“Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning,” a source told Page Six. “At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own.”

“But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone.”

Sounds like Ines may have dodged a bullet there.