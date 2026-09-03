Gloria Steinem Cause of Death: Feminist Icon Dies at 92

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Gloria Steinem was one of the most vocal feminist voices in the history of the world.

She has now died.

Steinem was an icon, an author, an activist, with interests ranging from politics to journalism to superhero comics and beyond.

She was 92. The world is a sorrier place without her.

Gloria Steinem attends Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino’s on November 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Gloria Steinem was 92

Gloria Steinem passed away at her New York City home on Wednesday, September 2.

This sad news comes by way of her foundation’s social media pages.

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard,” the post eulogized.

“Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves,” the tributes read.

Accurately, the posts affirmed: “Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.”

Despite her lengthy career and her even longer life, Steinem never actually retired.

Still sporting her signature look, she continued to endorse candidates and meet with fellow feminist leaders to discuss matters such as human rights, gender equality, and more.

She continued to host talking circles involving hundreds of people in her home.

She also continued to write.

Autumn is only weeks away. Steinem’s planned memoir release was (and perhaps, still is) set to come out during this upcoming season.

On Thursday, September 3, The Gloria Steinem Foundation announced that the legendary women’s rights advocate had passed away the day before. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She continued her advocacy until the end

Gloria Steinem was one of the most celebrated figures in human rights during the 20th Century.

In the ’60s, she worked as a journalist.

Attending rallies where women spoke out for abortion rights helped to launch her new career as an advocate for women’s rights.

Steinem traveled, speaking at college campuses and at community centers, organizing marches for equality.

Remember, this was a time before women could open their own bank accounts, when some restaurants only allowed men during certain hours.

Gloria Steinem helped generations of women believe they belonged in rooms where decisions are made. She never stopped fighting for equality and opportunity for everyone. I’m deeply honored and humbled to have earned her support of my campaign for U.S. Senate.



[image or embed] — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan.bsky.social) July 9, 2026 at 9:40 AM

We all owe Steinem a debt, because our society is better for having had her in it.

Whether you enjoy superhero stories or like being able to hang out with friends or date freely in a society where women are people rather than property, Steinem and other advocates like her have impacted all of our lives in a positive manner.

There have been catastrophic setbacks in women’s rights in recent years. It puts the tragedy in perspective when we imagine how many human rights gained but then lost recognition during one figure’s lifetime.

But this gives us something to fight. Things have been worse than they are now — even if it doesn’t feel that way. We can make the future into something better than any of us have ever known.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that anyone wishing to honor her memory with a financial gift donate to her foundation.