Aaron Rodgers Says Shailene Woodley Wanted to 'F--k This Guy' Before They Got Married

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Aaron Rodgers has never been one to hold back.

But even by his standards, the future Hall of Famer really went scorched earth in a new interview with the “Not Just Football” podcast.

Rodgers vented about a wide array of topics, but it’s his comments about his breakup with Shailene Woodley that have sparked the most controversy.

Aaron Rodgers, professional football player, and investor, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

“I dated two women who nobody gives a f–k about unless they drop my name,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said on the podcast, referring to his relationships with Woodley and Danica Patrick.

“I date Shailene,” Rodgers said, reflecting on the start of his 2020 engagement to the actress.

“I propose, and she says, ‘Yes,’” he recalled.

“Now, she maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no. But not a couple of days after that, she tells me, ‘You know, before we get married I gotta go f–k this guy,'” Rodgers continued, adding:

“Her story is, I ruined her life and gave her a crazy depression because I left her.”

He went on to allege that Woodley was the one who broke off the engagement –after, apparently, telling the Steelers QB that she wanted to bang her ex before getting married.

Rodgers was not much kinder in his comments about Patrick.

“She had just retired,” he said of his relationship with the NASCAR legend, adding:

“She was depressed and not fun to be around. But I didn’t leave her because I was trying to be there and be a good partner.”

He went on to explain how his and Patrick’s relationship was heading toward a “certain direction” with “no intimacy.”

“Then, I’m buying a house in Malibu, and she goes, ‘Well, would you want to buy it together?’ And I say, ‘No,’” he recalled, adding:

“She said, ‘You know what that means then?’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s the way things are going.’So she tells the story [that she’s] totally blindsided by getting left.

“I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ That is not what happened by any means.”

Rodgers touched on many topics during the wide-ranging interview, including the Diana Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal and the recent arrest of San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York.

He concluded the segment about his exes by kindly asking them to STFU:

“Number one, why are you still talking about me? It’s been years,” he said, adding:

“They like to say their version of the history of what actually happened. I’m just like, this ‘monster’ of a partner, and it’s just f–king horse s–t.”

Clearly, as a new NFL season begins, Aaron Rodgers has entered his No F–ks Given Era.