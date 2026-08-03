Sydney Sweeney Twirls In Lingerie to Promote Brand, Might Be a Marketing Genius

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Say what you will about Sydney Sweeney, the woman clearly knows her audience.

The Euphoria star took center stage in the latest campaign for her lingerie label, SYRN, modeling an all-black look from the company’s “Seductress.”

In a new Instagram clip, Sweeney poses in an all-black getup that’s sure to attract plenty of attention across social media.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In the short video, Syd twirls in front of a vanity mirror before flashing a smile at the camera as the video comes to a close.

The brand kept the caption simple, writing only, “Syd for Seductress.”

Yes, sometimes a four-second video with a three-word caption is all it takes to create viral gold.

The “Seductress” line is one of four signature collections available through SYRN, along with the brand’s Romantic, Playful, and Comfy categories.

Since launching the lingerie company earlier this year, Sydney has made herself the face of nearly every campaign, frequently modeling new arrivals across social media.

The latest release follows several weeks of steady promotions.

Earlier this month, Sydney modeled a white lace bodysuit for another campaign, while more recent photos showed the actress alongside model Amélie Tremblay in coordinated pastel lingerie and pajama-inspired pieces from the Playful collection.

The pair struck a much lighter, more playful tone in those images compared to the brand’s newest, moodier campaign.

When SYRN debuted, Sweeney said she wanted the brand to reflect the many sides of modern womanhood rather than a single image or personality.

“I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” she said at the time (via Page Six). “I’m not one thing, no woman is.”

That philosophy continues to shape the company’s marketing strategy, with each collection leaning into a different aesthetic, from cozy everyday essentials to more glamorous, fashion-forward styles.

At the end of the day, Sydney is still an actress, so it makes sense that she would seek to embody different roles through her brand.

Judging by the response to her latest campaign, Sweeney’s fans are more than happy to follow along.