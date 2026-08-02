Vincent Pastore Cause of Death Revealed as Fellow ‘Sopranos’ Stars Pay Tribute

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As you’ve likely heard by now, beloved Sopranos star Vincent Pastore has passed away at the age of 80.

The actor — who played Tony Soprano associate turned federal informant Sal “Big P–sy” Bonpensiero — reportedly died in his sleep of natural causes.

Even though his character was “whacked” in Season 2, Pastore played a major role in the Sopranos‘ ascension and legacy, and he remained a fan favorite in the years since the show wrapped up its run on HBO.

Vincent Pastore attends HBO’s “The Sopranos” 25th anniversary celebration on January 10, 2024 at Da Nico Ristorante in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

And now, fellow alums of the iconic show are paying tribute to their late costar.

“A wonderful actor, a kind and loving man,” Jamie Lynn-Sigler, who starred as Tony’s daughter Meadow Soprano, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “It was an honor to know you and work with you.”

“This is a hard one for us, it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever,” Michael Imperioli, whio played Christopher Moltisanti in the show wrote on his own Instagram page, adding:

“We did lots of work together and traveled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs. Vinny was a kind hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.”

“Such a funny & charming man…just a beautiful soul. Absolutely heartbreaking,” recalled Lorraine Bracco, who played Tony’s therapist, Dr. Melfi, on her Instagram Stories.

Pastore was also honored by Edie Falco, who portrayed Carmela Soprano.

“It’s an awful loss. So unexpected,” she told Page Six in a statement. “Vinnie was always so full of life.”

Dominic Chianese, who portrayed Tony’s Uncle Junior, also issued a statement,

“We lost a friend today,” he shared on Instagram. “Paying respect and sending Love in tribute.”

Pastore’s body was reportedly discovered by friends in his apartment in the Bronx on August 1.

His death was later confirmed by his managers, managers Robert Attermann and Bob McGowan.

“I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name,” Attermann told E! News in a statement. “To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable ‘Big P—y,’ but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more.”

Our thoughts go out to Vincent Pastore’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.