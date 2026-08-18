Hayden Panettiere Concealed Relationship With Abusive Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Ahead of Death

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Over the weekend, millions were shocked by the death of Hayden Panettiere.

And now, we have new information about the beloved actress’ final days.

In a surprising turn of events, Hayden reportedly rekindled her romance with Brian Hickerson several months ago, but the couple made a conscious decision to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2007 Victoria’s Secret fashion show held at the Kodak Theatre on November 15, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Panettiere and Hickerson were quietly spending time together again despite years of turmoil in their relationship. The pair apparently wanted to avoid drawing attention to their reunion because of Hickerson’s troubled history with the actress.

Sources told TMZ that keeping the relationship private was largely about protecting Panettiere’s career.

The former couple had previously been romantically involved beginning in 2018.

Their relationship became highly controversial after Hickerson was accused of physically abusing Panettiere on multiple occasions.

He ultimately pleaded no contest to two felony counts involving injury to a spouse, cohabitant or girlfriend, and was sentenced to 45 days in jail in 2021.

Panettiere later spoke publicly about the abuse and said she hoped her experience would encourage others in abusive relationships to seek help.

The actress and Hickerson officially split in 2022, but they eventually reconnected and described themselves publicly as friends.

Panettiere had previously defended Hickerson’s efforts to change, saying she believed he had “done his time” and was willing to get help.

By 2026, however, reports indicated that the relationship had become romantic again.

The reunion reportedly remained largely hidden from Panettiere’s inner circle as well. Page Six reported that some of the actress’ friends were unaware that she had reconnected with Hickerson before her death.

Panettiere was reportedly inside a South Carolina apartment belonging to Hickerson when she died. Her death remains under investigation, and authorities have not publicly established a cause.

The actress was best known for her roles on Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream franchise. She is survived by her daughter, Kaya.

Her final months were marked by renewed professional ambitions. Just four months before her death, Panettiere published a memoit and spoke about plans to launch a production company.

Now, the revelation that she and Hickerson had quietly rekindled their relationship adds another complicated chapter to the tragic final months of Panettiere’s life.