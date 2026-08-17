Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death: ‘Heroes’ Star Was 36

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We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today:

Hayden Panettiere — the actress who rose to fame as the indestructible cheerleader on Heroes before becoming a fan favorite on Nashville — has passed away.

She was just 36 years old.

Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Panettiere’s representative confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sunday, August 16, describing the actress as “an incredible light and a force of nature.”

The rep added that Panettiere brought “immeasurable love and joy” to the people who knew her, as well as to the millions who watched her onscreen (per TMZ).

At this time, the cause of Panettiere’s death has not been disclosed.

Her representative did not provide additional details, and this remains a developing story.

Panettiere began working in show business when she was barely more than a baby, appearing in commercials before landing roles on daytime television.

But it was her turn as Claire Bennet on NBC’s Heroes that transformed her into a household name.

From 2006 through 2010, Panettiere portrayed Claire, a teenager with the ability to regenerate after suffering virtually any injury.

The character became one of the defining figures of the hit superhero drama — and helped make Panettiere one of television’s most recognizable young stars.

She followed Heroes with another major television role.

Panettiere played Juliette Barnes on Nashville from 2012 through 2018, earning two Golden Globe nominations for her performance as the troubled country music superstar. The role allowed her to showcase another side of her talents, including her singing ability.

Her film credits included Remember the Titans, A Bug’s Life, Scream 4, I Love You, Beth Cooper, and Scream VI.

She also voiced Samantha Giddings in the popular video game Until Dawn.

Panettiere had been particularly candid about the challenges she faced throughout her life and career.

In May 2026, she released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she opened up about growing up in Hollywood and some of the personal struggles she experienced away from the spotlight.

Her death comes as a devastating shock to fans who watched Panettiere grow from a child performer into a successful actress, singer, and mother.

She leaves behind her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiance Wladimir Klitschko.

For those who grew up watching Heroes, Panettiere will forever be Claire Bennet, the young woman who famously helped carry the show’s message: “Save the cheerleader, save the world.”

Now, fans around the world are mourning the loss of the woman who brought that character to life.

Our thoughts go out to Hayden Panettiere’s loved ones at this enormously difficult time.