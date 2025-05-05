Chrissy Metz Dazzles After 100-lb Weight Loss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chrissy Metz is showing off the results of a lot of hard work!

From the moment that she appeared on This Is Us, discussion of the actress’ weight has been an unfortunate component of her public image. Even more so than with countless other actresses.

No matter her size, the same haters will find one reason or another to say unkind things.

However, Chrissy’s recent 100-lb weight loss is turning heads. Especially when she dresses up for the red carpet.

Chrissy Metz attends the ‘America Salutes You’ 2023 concert for gratitude at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on December 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Chrissy Metz lost 100 pounds

On May 1, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz attended Variety‘s Power of Women event.

She wore a short-sleeved, pastel dress that blended springtime vibes in yellow, blue, and pink.

Chrissy wore a glittering silver necklace. The cut of the dress showed off her white cowboy boots.

She looks incredible!

Weeks earlier, during the first weeks of April, Chrissy Metz spoke to The Daily Mail about her still-recent 100 pound weight loss.

“I have always enjoyed strength training,” the actress said of her weight loss method.

“I’ve always enjoyed lifting weights,” she said, adding relatably:

“Like I don’t want to run unless I’m being chased.”

Chrissy Metz attends The Concert for Love & Acceptance at Wildhorse Saloon on June 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

She found an approach to changing her lifestyle, and it clearly works

“[My trainer and I] have things in common where it’s not just like, ‘Why are you doing this?’” Chrissy affirmed.

“Like, I don’t want to be yelled at,” she emphasized.

The negative, drill sergeant training method can have emotional side effects and, for many, doesn’t work at all.

Chrissy emphasized: “I want to be lovingly supported in whatever it is that I’m doing.’”

Chrissy Metz speaks onstage at Family Time with Chrissy Metz at The GRAMMY Museum on November 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

During that same interview, she spoke about how she had enacted lifestyle changes due to concerns about “aging, osteoporosis, or arthritis.”

Chrissy added that she is “discovering so much about health overall, [and] it’s really about being and staying strong and flexible.” Nice!

“It’s something I feel like, it is so personal and sure, I think it’s important to, like, destigmatize anything,” Chrissy emphasized.

“But I also think it’s people’s personal decision to decide what it is that they want to do for their body.”

Chrissy Metz attends the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 10, 2023, (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Some fans are asking the big question

At that time, Chrissy Metz neither confirmed nor denied speculation that she used Ozempic or a similar diabetes medication for weight loss.

However, she did say that she did not judge Ozempic users.

There is sometimes confusion over the reason for Ozempic backlash.

But that doesn’t mean that these criticisms would apply to Chrissy, even if she used them. Which remains unconfirmed speculation.